Adam Walton

australian-flag

Australia

active

I got thrashed in qualifying and got the call-up three days later to play again and it almost feels like a new start, a new tournament and I’m just so happy to be through to the last 16.

Adam Walton, 25 Mar 2025
Adam Walton celebrates a shot

Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis at the age of five
  • Favourite tennis players are Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
  • Advanced to semifinals of Australian 18/u Championships in December 2016
  • Peaked at a career-high ITF world junior ranking of No.60 in January 2017
  • In 2017, began playing college tennis at the University of Tennessee; played final year in 2022
  • Won first professional title at ITF M15 tournament in Waco, Texas in July 2022 (the first of three Futures titles that season)
  • Cracked ATP top 500 in October 2022; cracked top 400 in February 2023
  • Made Grand Slam debut in qualifying at Australian Open 2023, beating 14th seed Pablo Andujar (a former world No.32) in his opening match
  • Qualified at an ATP tournament for the first time in January 2024, beating two top-100 players to earn spot in Adelaide main draw
  • Made his top-100 debut in singles in May 2024 after winning an ATP Challenger title in Chinese Taipei
  • Awarded a main-draw singles wildcard at Roland Garros 2024

Off Court

  • Completed degree in kinesiology from University of Tennessee in 2021; earned master’s degree in Management & Human Resources in 2022.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age
26
Born17 April 1999
Birth PlaceQueensland
LivesHome Hill, Queenslands
Height185 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachAaron Klumpp

Year-end ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2023178
2022432
20201147
20191120
20161513

Latest news

Gallery