- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
- Gallery
Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis at the age of five
- Favourite tennis players are Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
- Advanced to semifinals of Australian 18/u Championships in December 2016
- Peaked at a career-high ITF world junior ranking of No.60 in January 2017
- In 2017, began playing college tennis at the University of Tennessee; played final year in 2022
- Won first professional title at ITF M15 tournament in Waco, Texas in July 2022 (the first of three Futures titles that season)
- Cracked ATP top 500 in October 2022; cracked top 400 in February 2023
- Made Grand Slam debut in qualifying at Australian Open 2023, beating 14th seed Pablo Andujar (a former world No.32) in his opening match
- Qualified at an ATP tournament for the first time in January 2024, beating two top-100 players to earn spot in Adelaide main draw
- Made his top-100 debut in singles in May 2024 after winning an ATP Challenger title in Chinese Taipei
- Awarded a main-draw singles wildcard at Roland Garros 2024
Off Court
- Completed degree in kinesiology from University of Tennessee in 2021; earned master’s degree in Management & Human Resources in 2022.
Statistics
Key statistics
Age
|26
|Born
|17 April 1999
|Birth Place
|Queensland
|Lives
|Home Hill, Queenslands
|Height
|185 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Aaron Klumpp
Year-end ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|178
|2022
|432
|2020
|1147
|2019
|1120
|2016
|1513
Latest news
Gallery
Adam Walton at French Open 2025
Adam Walton in action during the French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris, France
Adam Walton at Wimbledon 2025
Adam Walton competing during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Adam Walton Australian Open round 1 2025
Adam Walton during 1st round on court 3 at the Australian Open, Melbourne Park
Adam Walton at French Open 2025
Adam Walton during the French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris, France
Adam Walton at Wimbledon 2025
Adam Walton in action during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5