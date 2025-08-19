Bernard Tomic

australian-flag

Australia

active

That’s how I play - I always try to do something different.

Bernard Tomic, 24 Jul 2019
Bernard Tomic lines up a backhand shot

Biography

On Court

  • started playing tennis at seven
  • favourite surface is grass
  • in 2004 and 2006, won the 12s and 14s Orange Bowl title
  • helped Australia win the Junior Davis Cup final against Argentina in 2007
  • In 2008 at age 15, became the youngest player in history to win the Australian Open boys’ singles title
  • as a 16-year-old, won the US Open boys’ singles title
  • made a successful Davis Cup debut for Australia in 2010, winning both singles rubbers against Chinese Taipei in straight sets in the Asia–Oceania Zone Group quarterfinals
  • in 2011 at age 19, became the youngest Wimbledon quarterfinalist since Boris Becker in 1986
  • won first career ATP title at the Sydney International in 2013
  • defended a title for the first time in his career in 2015 at the Claro Open Colombia in Bogota
  • his victory in the final was his 30th match win of 2015, the most matches he has ever won in a single season
  • in 2015 reached ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinals at Indian Wells and Shanghai, his best Masters-level performances.
  • reached the biggest final of his career to date in 2016 at Acapulco, an ATP 500 event
  • advanced to the fourth round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2016, his first time reaching the second week at two majors in the one season
  • in 2018, won ATP Chengdu title as a qualifier, upsetting world No.13 and top seed Fabio Fognini in the final
  • won three ITF Futures titles from four finals in 2022, his first professional titles in four years
  • improved his ranking by more than 450 places from September 2022 to March 2023, returning to world’s top 400

Off Court

  • arrived in Australia from his birthplace in Stuttgart, Germany, aged three-and-a-half
  • father, John, started work driving taxis while mother, Ady, worked as a biomedical scientist
  • has one sister, Sara, who also plays tennis
  • favourite singer is Chris Brown
  • enjoys soccer, table tennis, fishing and basketball when not playing tennis

Statistics

Key statistics

Age32
Born21 October 1992
Birth placeStuttgart, Germany
LivesMonte Carlo, Monaco
Height196 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachJohn Tomic
Pro since2008

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2023287
2022508
2021253
2020226
2019184
201883
2017142
201626
201518
201456
201351
201252
201142
2010208
2009286
2008763

Gallery