Bernard Tomic

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
- Gallery
Biography
On Court
- started playing tennis at seven
- favourite surface is grass
- in 2004 and 2006, won the 12s and 14s Orange Bowl title
- helped Australia win the Junior Davis Cup final against Argentina in 2007
- In 2008 at age 15, became the youngest player in history to win the Australian Open boys’ singles title
- as a 16-year-old, won the US Open boys’ singles title
- made a successful Davis Cup debut for Australia in 2010, winning both singles rubbers against Chinese Taipei in straight sets in the Asia–Oceania Zone Group quarterfinals
- in 2011 at age 19, became the youngest Wimbledon quarterfinalist since Boris Becker in 1986
- won first career ATP title at the Sydney International in 2013
- defended a title for the first time in his career in 2015 at the Claro Open Colombia in Bogota
- his victory in the final was his 30th match win of 2015, the most matches he has ever won in a single season
- in 2015 reached ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinals at Indian Wells and Shanghai, his best Masters-level performances.
- reached the biggest final of his career to date in 2016 at Acapulco, an ATP 500 event
- advanced to the fourth round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2016, his first time reaching the second week at two majors in the one season
- in 2018, won ATP Chengdu title as a qualifier, upsetting world No.13 and top seed Fabio Fognini in the final
- won three ITF Futures titles from four finals in 2022, his first professional titles in four years
- improved his ranking by more than 450 places from September 2022 to March 2023, returning to world’s top 400
Off Court
- arrived in Australia from his birthplace in Stuttgart, Germany, aged three-and-a-half
- father, John, started work driving taxis while mother, Ady, worked as a biomedical scientist
- has one sister, Sara, who also plays tennis
- favourite singer is Chris Brown
- enjoys soccer, table tennis, fishing and basketball when not playing tennis
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|32
|Born
|21 October 1992
|Birth place
|Stuttgart, Germany
|Lives
|Monte Carlo, Monaco
|Height
|196 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|John Tomic
|Pro since
|2008
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|287
|2022
|508
|2021
|253
|2020
|226
|2019
|184
|2018
|83
|2017
|142
|2016
|26
|2015
|18
|2014
|56
|2013
|51
|2012
|52
|2011
|42
|2010
|208
|2009
|286
|2008
|763
Latest news
Gallery
Bernard Tomic Australian Open practice 2025
Bernard Tomic preparing on Kia Arena before the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Bernard Tomic Australian Open practice 2025
Bernard Tomic practices on Kia Arena before the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Bernard Tomic Australian Open qualifying 2025
Bernard Tomic during round 1 qualifying on KIA Arena at the Australian Open, Melbourne Park
Bernard Tomic Australian Open practice 2025
Bernard Tomic warming up on Kia Arena before the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Bernard Tomic Australian Open 2021
Bernard Tomic plays Denis Shapovalov of Canada on court 3 during Day 3 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Bernard Tomic Australian Open practice 2025
Bernard Tomic training on Kia Arena before the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
- 1
- 2
- 2
- 2
- 2
- 2