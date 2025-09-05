Christopher O'Connell

australian-flag

Australia

active

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realised literally every ball you hit in practice is important.

Christopher O'Connell, 15 Mar 2024
Christopher O'connell celebrates a win

Biography

On Court

  • Began playing tennis at age four
  • Realised at age 16 he was good enough to follow a professional tennis career
  • Favourite surface is Plexicushion
  • Tennis goals are to represent Australia in Davis Cup and reach the world’s top 100
  • Achieved latter goal by making top-100 debut in July 2022
  • Believes travelling is the best part of being a tennis player
  • Tennis hero is Roger Federer; feels his game most closely resembles the Swiss’
  • Ideal mixed doubles partner would be Sam Stosur because of her good volleys
  • Dream tennis scenario would be to defeat a top 10 player in a night match at Rod Laver Arena
  • Professional goals are to make a living playing tennis and to play Davis Cup for Australia
  • Won a tour-leading 72 matches in 2019, claiming two ATP Challenger and three ITF Futures titles after beginning the season without an ATP ranking
  • Won his first Grand Slam main draw match at the US Open in 2020
  • Advanced to third round at Australian Open 2022, scoring first top-20 win against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in the second round
  • Notched first ATP semifinal at San Diego in September 2022
  • In 2023, upset world No.28 Roberto Bautista Agut en route to the ATP Doha quarterfinals, where he pushed eventual champion Daniil Medvedev to 7-5 in the third set.

Off Court

  • Describes himself as relaxed, chilled, lazy, neat and cool
  • Favourite city in the world is Sydney, because of its beaches
  • Favourite meal is penne carbonara
  • Best piece of advice he’s received: “to give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift”
  • His perfect day would involve spending a morning at the beach followed a coffee and nice lunch, then an afternoon watching a live band with a few beers and mates
  • Spent six months working part-time as a tennis coach and cleaning boats on Sydney’s Pittwater Harbour while sidelined with a knee injury in 2018.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age31
Born3 June 1994
Birth PlaceSydney, Australia
LivesSydney, Australia
PlaysRight-handed
CoachFernando Ibarrola

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
202368
202279
2021175
2020119
2019128
20181185
2017393
2016240
2015567
2014487
20121655
20111745

