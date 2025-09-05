Christopher O'Connell

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
- Gallery
Biography
On Court
- Began playing tennis at age four
- Realised at age 16 he was good enough to follow a professional tennis career
- Favourite surface is Plexicushion
- Tennis goals are to represent Australia in Davis Cup and reach the world’s top 100
- Achieved latter goal by making top-100 debut in July 2022
- Believes travelling is the best part of being a tennis player
- Tennis hero is Roger Federer; feels his game most closely resembles the Swiss’
- Ideal mixed doubles partner would be Sam Stosur because of her good volleys
- Dream tennis scenario would be to defeat a top 10 player in a night match at Rod Laver Arena
- Professional goals are to make a living playing tennis and to play Davis Cup for Australia
- Won a tour-leading 72 matches in 2019, claiming two ATP Challenger and three ITF Futures titles after beginning the season without an ATP ranking
- Won his first Grand Slam main draw match at the US Open in 2020
- Advanced to third round at Australian Open 2022, scoring first top-20 win against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in the second round
- Notched first ATP semifinal at San Diego in September 2022
- In 2023, upset world No.28 Roberto Bautista Agut en route to the ATP Doha quarterfinals, where he pushed eventual champion Daniil Medvedev to 7-5 in the third set.
Off Court
- Describes himself as relaxed, chilled, lazy, neat and cool
- Favourite city in the world is Sydney, because of its beaches
- Favourite meal is penne carbonara
- Best piece of advice he’s received: “to give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift”
- His perfect day would involve spending a morning at the beach followed a coffee and nice lunch, then an afternoon watching a live band with a few beers and mates
- Spent six months working part-time as a tennis coach and cleaning boats on Sydney’s Pittwater Harbour while sidelined with a knee injury in 2018.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|31
|Born
|3 June 1994
|Birth Place
|Sydney, Australia
|Lives
|Sydney, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Fernando Ibarrola
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|68
|2022
|79
|2021
|175
|2020
|119
|2019
|128
|2018
|1185
|2017
|393
|2016
|240
|2015
|567
|2014
|487
|2012
|1655
|2011
|1745
Latest news
Gallery
Christopher O'Connell Australian Open 2024
Christopher O'Connell serves at the 2024 Australian Open
Christopher O'Connell Australian Open 2024
Christopher O'Connell plays Ben Shelton of USA on John Cain Arena during the 2024 Australian Open
Christopher O'Connell Australian Open 2024
Christopher O'Connell plays Cristian Garin of Chile on Court 3 during the 2024 Australian Open
Christopher O'Connell Australian Open Round 3 2022
Christopher O'Connell during Round 3 of the Australian Open on Court 3 at Melbourne Park
Christopher O'Connell at Wimbledon 2025
Christopher O'Connell during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5