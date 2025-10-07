Priscilla Hon

australian-flag

Australia

active

I’m just taking it match by match but my goal is still to be top 100 by the end of the year.

Priscilla Hon, 24 Oct 2019
priscilla-hon-player-profile-hero

Biography

On Court

  • started playing tennis at age six
  • favourite surface is clay; dream is to win at Roland Garros
  • thinks Pat Rafter is the greatest Aussie player of all time
  • training base is the National Academy Brisbane at the Queensland Tennis Centre
  • in 2012, won her first ITF junior title at the Swiss Junior Trophy, a Grade 4 event in Oberentfelden
  • won three more junior tournaments in 2013 – Odense, Denmark; Oceania Closed Junior Championships, Fiji; Dunlop Japan Open Junior Championships, Tokyo
  • peaked at a career high ITF junior ranking of No.13 in June 2014
  • was selected as “orange girl” for Australia’s Fed Cup tie against Germany in February 2015
  • in March 2015, won her first professional ITF title at the $15,000 clay-court event in Mornington; won a second at the $25,000 Brisbane Pro Tour event October
  • triumphed at the 18s Australian Championships at the 2015 December Showdown; prize was a wildcard entry into the main draw of Australian Open 2016
  • contested her first WTA main draw at Brisbane International 2016, falling 6-4 6-4 to Samantha Crawford
  • in 2017, reached the quarterfinals of her first WTA tournament in Seoul, Korea at age 19
  • made her Fed Cup debut in February 2019, combining with Ash Barty in the live doubles rubber to deliver Australia a 3-2 victory over the USA – which sent Australia into the World Group semifinals
  • scored first top-20 win against Petra Kvitova at the 2022 Adelaide International
  • won her biggest career singles title at an ITF 75 tournament at Burnie in February 2024
  • Was among a record five Australian women to qualify at US Open 2024

 

Off Court

  • lists her hobbies as friends, shopping, music and the beach

 

Titles/Finals

Titles

2023 Canberra ITF

2022 Netanya ITF, Nottingham ITF, Cairns ITF

2018 Bendigo ITF

2016 Santa Margherita Di Pula ITF

2015 Mornington ITF, Brisbane ITF

Finals

2022 Canberra ITF

2019 Canberra ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age27
Born10 May 1998
Birth placeBrisbane, Australia
LivesBrisbane, Australia
PlaysRight-handed

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2023210
2022151
2021256
2020147
2019126
2018158
2017227
2016499
2015346
2014772
2013948

Latest news

Gallery