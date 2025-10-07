Priscilla Hon

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
- Gallery
Biography
On Court
- started playing tennis at age six
- favourite surface is clay; dream is to win at Roland Garros
- thinks Pat Rafter is the greatest Aussie player of all time
- training base is the National Academy Brisbane at the Queensland Tennis Centre
- in 2012, won her first ITF junior title at the Swiss Junior Trophy, a Grade 4 event in Oberentfelden
- won three more junior tournaments in 2013 – Odense, Denmark; Oceania Closed Junior Championships, Fiji; Dunlop Japan Open Junior Championships, Tokyo
- peaked at a career high ITF junior ranking of No.13 in June 2014
- was selected as “orange girl” for Australia’s Fed Cup tie against Germany in February 2015
- in March 2015, won her first professional ITF title at the $15,000 clay-court event in Mornington; won a second at the $25,000 Brisbane Pro Tour event October
- triumphed at the 18s Australian Championships at the 2015 December Showdown; prize was a wildcard entry into the main draw of Australian Open 2016
- contested her first WTA main draw at Brisbane International 2016, falling 6-4 6-4 to Samantha Crawford
- in 2017, reached the quarterfinals of her first WTA tournament in Seoul, Korea at age 19
- made her Fed Cup debut in February 2019, combining with Ash Barty in the live doubles rubber to deliver Australia a 3-2 victory over the USA – which sent Australia into the World Group semifinals
- scored first top-20 win against Petra Kvitova at the 2022 Adelaide International
- won her biggest career singles title at an ITF 75 tournament at Burnie in February 2024
- Was among a record five Australian women to qualify at US Open 2024
Off Court
- lists her hobbies as friends, shopping, music and the beach
Titles/Finals
Titles
2023 Canberra ITF
2022 Netanya ITF, Nottingham ITF, Cairns ITF
2018 Bendigo ITF
2016 Santa Margherita Di Pula ITF
2015 Mornington ITF, Brisbane ITF
Finals
2022 Canberra ITF
2019 Canberra ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|27
|Born
|10 May 1998
|Birth place
|Brisbane, Australia
|Lives
|Brisbane, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|210
|2022
|151
|2021
|256
|2020
|147
|2019
|126
|2018
|158
|2017
|227
|2016
|499
|2015
|346
|2014
|772
|2013
|948
Latest news
Gallery
Priscilla Hon Australian Open qualifying 2025
Priscilla Hon in action during Round 1 qualifying on Court 6 at the Australian Open, Melbourne Park
Priscilla Hon Australian Open qualifying 2025
Priscilla Hon during Round 1 qualifying on Court 6 at the Australian Open, Melbourne Park
Priscilla Hon Wimbledon qualifying 2025
Priscilla Hon meets fans during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Priscilla Hon at Wimbledon 2025
Priscilla Hon during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Priscilla Hon Wimbledon qualifying 2025
Priscilla Hon during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Priscilla Hon Wimbledon qualifying 2025
Priscilla Hon competing during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6