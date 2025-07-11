Olivia Gadecki

australian-flag

Australia

active

He's been a massive factor in this team and to be able to just be told what to do is quite nice sometimes and my job is just to execute.

Olivia Gadecki, 21 Jan 2025
Biography

On Court

  • Represented Australia at the Longines Future Tennis Aces event in Paris in 2014
  • Won the 14/u Australian Championships singles title in December 2016
  • Part of the Australian Junior Fed Cup team in 2017
  • Embarked on a junior tour of Europe in 2018, reaching the final at the 2018 Torneo Internazionale Junior in Italy
  • Was a finalist in the 16/u Australian Championships at Melbourne Park in 2018
  • Attacking style of game, helped by her big serve and forehand
  • As an unranked wildcard, defeated world No.4 Sofia Kenin at the Melbourne Summer Series in February 2021
  • Won her first professional ITF singles title in Antalya, Turkey in May 2021
  • Made Billie Jean King Cup debut at the 2021 Finals in Prague
  • Won first Grand Slam main-draw singles match at Australian Open 2023
  • Advanced to semifinals in Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles alongside fellow Aussie Marc Polmans, where the wildcards had a match point against eventual champions Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos
  • Qualified at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time at her career at US Open 2023. Also qualified at Wimbledon 2024.
  • Made top-100 debut in doubles in October 2023
  • Made Olympic debut at Paris 2024, playing singles and doubles (partnering Ajla Tomljanovic)
  • Became the Australian No.1 in September 2024 after reaching her first WTA singles final at Guadalajara

Off Court

  • First encouraged to pick up a tennis racquet as a three-year-old by her four brothers
  • Names her idol as Serena Williams
  • Trained alongside world No.1 Ash Barty during 2020

Titles/Finals

Titles

2021 Antalya ITF, Vigo ITF

Finals

2023 Burnie (W60) ITF, Burnie (W25) ITF, Canberra ITF

2022 Bendigo ITF, Bendigo ITF, Canberra ITF

2021 Sharm El Sheikh ITF, Madrid ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age23
Born24 April 2002
Birth placeGold Coast, Queensland
PlaysRight-handed

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2023132
2022201
2021230
