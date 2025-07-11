Olivia Gadecki

- Biography
On Court
- Represented Australia at the Longines Future Tennis Aces event in Paris in 2014
- Won the 14/u Australian Championships singles title in December 2016
- Part of the Australian Junior Fed Cup team in 2017
- Embarked on a junior tour of Europe in 2018, reaching the final at the 2018 Torneo Internazionale Junior in Italy
- Was a finalist in the 16/u Australian Championships at Melbourne Park in 2018
- Attacking style of game, helped by her big serve and forehand
- As an unranked wildcard, defeated world No.4 Sofia Kenin at the Melbourne Summer Series in February 2021
- Won her first professional ITF singles title in Antalya, Turkey in May 2021
- Made Billie Jean King Cup debut at the 2021 Finals in Prague
- Won first Grand Slam main-draw singles match at Australian Open 2023
- Advanced to semifinals in Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles alongside fellow Aussie Marc Polmans, where the wildcards had a match point against eventual champions Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos
- Qualified at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time at her career at US Open 2023. Also qualified at Wimbledon 2024.
- Made top-100 debut in doubles in October 2023
- Made Olympic debut at Paris 2024, playing singles and doubles (partnering Ajla Tomljanovic)
- Became the Australian No.1 in September 2024 after reaching her first WTA singles final at Guadalajara
Off Court
- First encouraged to pick up a tennis racquet as a three-year-old by her four brothers
- Names her idol as Serena Williams
- Trained alongside world No.1 Ash Barty during 2020
Titles/Finals
Titles
2021 Antalya ITF, Vigo ITF
Finals
2023 Burnie (W60) ITF, Burnie (W25) ITF, Canberra ITF
2022 Bendigo ITF, Bendigo ITF, Canberra ITF
2021 Sharm El Sheikh ITF, Madrid ITF
Key statistics
|Age
|23
|Born
|24 April 2002
|Birth place
|Gold Coast, Queensland
|Plays
|Right-handed
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|132
|2022
|201
|2021
|230
|2020
|–
Gadecki Krawczyk Wimbledon doubles semi-final 2025
Olivia Gadecki and Desirae Krawczyk of USA in the Ladies' doubles semi-final during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Olivia Gadecki Kids Tennis Day 2025
Olivia Gadecki during Kids Tennis Day on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Olivia Gadecki at Wimbledon 2025
Olivia Gadecki during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Tomljanovic Gadecki Paris Olympics doubles 2024
Ajla Tomljanovic and Olivia Gadecki in action during their round 1 doubles match against Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva of AIN at Roland Garros at Paris 2024 Olympics in France
Olivia Gadecki singles match Sydney 2024
Olivia Gadecki during her singles match at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney
Gadecki Krawczyk Wimbledon doubles semi-final 2025
Olivia Gadecki and Desirae Krawczyk of USA competing in the Ladies' doubles semi-final during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
