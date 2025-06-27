- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis at the age of seven
- First realised at age 17 that he was good enough to become professional
- Moved to Canberra in February 2010 to join the elite AIS Pro Tour Program as a full scholarship holder; when told of his inclusion in the program, he described the feeling of being selected as “overwhelming”
- Won through qualifying rounds at Australian Open 2017 and Wimbledon in 2018, his first two Grand Slam main draw appearances
- As a wildcard at Australian Open 2019, stunned Jack Sock and Gilles Simon to reach the third round, his best Grand Slam performance to date
- Defeat of world No.30 Simon marked his best career win, in terms of opponent’s ranking
- his AO 2019 result saw him crack the world’s top 130 for the first time
- Received a Wimbledon 2021 wildcard after winning ATP Challenger title in Nottingham
- Feels his game most closely resembles that of Fernando Verdasco; names Jurgen Melzer and Feliciano Lopez as the toughest opponents he’s ever faced
- Professional goal is to be a top 10 player and represent Australia in Davis Cup; achieved the latter goal when he was selected for Australia in 2020, and first played a match at the 2021 Finals, winning a doubles rubber over Hungary alongside John Peers
- If he was playing a match at Rod Laver Arena, he’d have the entire town of Murray Bridge in his players’ box.
Off Court
- Had he not been a tennis player, would have followed a career in basketball or Australian Rules Football
- Supports the Port Adelaide Power.
Statistics
Key statistics
Age
|32
|Born
|5 January 1993
|Lives
|Murray Bridge, South Australia
|Plays
|Left-handed
|Coach
|Liam Smith
|Pro Since
|2009
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|329
|2022
|692
|2021
|135
|2020
|169
|2019
|159
|2018
|154
|2017
|192
|2016
|586
|2015
|266
|2014
|202
|2013
|364
|2012
|483
|2011
|897
|2010
|1202
Gallery
Alex Bolt Adelaide International 2024
Alex Bolt plays Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil on court 3 during the 2024 Adelaide International
Alex Bolt at Wimbledon 2025
Alex Bolt during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Alex Bolt Australian Open Practice 2021
Alex Bolt practicing at Melbourne Park in preparation for the Australian Open
Alex Bolt Adelaide International 2024
Alex Bolt plays Tommy Paul of USA on centre court during the 2024 Adelaide International
Alex Bolt at Wimbledon 2025
Alex Bolt in action during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Alex Bolt Adelaide International 2024
Alex Bolt competes against Tommy Paul of USA on centre court during the 2024 Adelaide International
