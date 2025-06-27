Alex Bolt

australian-flag

Australia

active

After a long summer, to be able to finish it off by making a final, I’m pretty proud of myself.

Alex Bolt, 9 Feb 2020
Alex Bolt poses for the camera

Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis at the age of seven
  • First realised at age 17 that he was good enough to become professional
  • Moved to Canberra in February 2010 to join the elite AIS Pro Tour Program as a full scholarship holder; when told of his inclusion in the program, he described the feeling of being selected as “overwhelming”
  • Won through qualifying rounds at Australian Open 2017 and Wimbledon in 2018, his first two Grand Slam main draw appearances
  • As a wildcard at Australian Open 2019, stunned Jack Sock and Gilles Simon to reach the third round, his best Grand Slam performance to date
  • Defeat of world No.30 Simon marked his best career win, in terms of opponent’s ranking
  • his AO 2019 result saw him crack the world’s top 130 for the first time
  • Received a Wimbledon 2021 wildcard after winning ATP Challenger title in Nottingham
  • Feels his game most closely resembles that of Fernando Verdasco; names Jurgen Melzer and Feliciano Lopez as the toughest opponents he’s ever faced
  • Professional goal is to be a top 10 player and represent Australia in Davis Cup; achieved the latter goal when he was selected for Australia in 2020, and first played a match at the 2021 Finals, winning a doubles rubber over Hungary alongside John Peers
  • If he was playing a match at Rod Laver Arena, he’d have the entire town of Murray Bridge in his players’ box.

Off Court

  • Had he not been a tennis player, would have followed a career in basketball or Australian Rules Football
  • Supports the Port Adelaide Power.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age
32
Born5 January 1993
LivesMurray Bridge, South Australia
PlaysLeft-handed
CoachLiam Smith
Pro Since2009

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2023329
2022692
2021135
2020169
2019159
2018154
2017192
2016586
2015266
2014202
2013364
2012483
2011897
20101202

Latest news

Gallery