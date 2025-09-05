- Biography
Biography
On Court
- favourite tennis player is Sam Stosur
- won the 18-and-under Australian Championships in 2013
- made her Grand Slam debut at the 2016 Australian Open
- toughest opponent she’s ever faced is Ekaterina Makarova
- dream tennis scenario would be to beat Serena Williams in the final of the Australian Open
- professional goals are to win a Grand Slam and rank in the WTA top 10
- made the third round at Australian Open 2022
Off Court
- her perfect day would involve a day out with her family at the beach or by the pool
- if not a tennis player, would have been a netballer
Titles/Finals
Titles
2019 Nonthaburi 25K ITF, Saskatoon 25K ITF, Toowoomba 25K ITF
Finals
2019 Hong Kong 25K ITF, Brisbane 25K ITF, Bendigo 60K ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|27
|Born
|14 January 1998
|Birth Place
|Perth, Western Australia
|Lives
|Perth, Western Australia
|Height
|166 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Andrew Roberts
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|277
|2022
|177
|2021
|136
|2020
|129
|2019
|134
|2018
|389
|2017
|771
|2016
|541
|2015
|781
|2013
|1109
Latest news
Gallery
Maddison Inglis Wimbledon Qualifying 2025
Maddison Inglis during the Wimbledon Qualifying Competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Maddison Inglis Wimbledon Qualifying 2025
Maddison Inglis in action during the Wimbledon Qualifying Competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Maddison Inglis Australian Open Qualifying 2025
Maddison Inglis during Round 1 Qualifying on Court 7 at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Maddison Inglis Australian Open Round 3 2025
Maddison Inglis during round 3 on court 7 at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
April 7: Maddison Inglis (AUS) pictured practicing during the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Queensland on Monday, April 7, 2025. Photo by Josh Woning
Maddison Inglis Australian Open Doubles 2025
Maddison Inglis during Women's Doubles 1st Round on 1573 Arena at the Australian Open, Melbourne Park
