Biography

On Court

  • favourite tennis player is Sam Stosur
  • won the 18-and-under Australian Championships in 2013
  • made her Grand Slam debut at the 2016 Australian Open
  • toughest opponent she’s ever faced is Ekaterina Makarova
  • dream tennis scenario would be to beat Serena Williams in the final of the Australian Open
  • professional goals are to win a Grand Slam and rank in the WTA top 10
  • made the third round at Australian Open 2022

Off Court

  • her perfect day would involve a day out with her family at the beach or by the pool
  • if not a tennis player, would have been a netballer

Titles/Finals

Titles

2019 Nonthaburi 25K ITF, Saskatoon 25K ITF, Toowoomba 25K ITF

Finals

2019 Hong Kong 25K ITF, Brisbane 25K ITF, Bendigo 60K ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age27
Born14 January 1998
Birth PlacePerth, Western Australia
LivesPerth, Western Australia
Height166 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachAndrew Roberts

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2023277
2022177
2021136
2020129
2019134
2018389
2017771
2016541
2015781
20131109

Gallery