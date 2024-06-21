Marc Polmans

australian-flag

Australia

active

It was just a few points here and there, and I just tried to play a little more aggressive and try to get him moving.

Marc Polmans, 21 Jan 2020
marc-polmans-player-profile-hero

Biography

On Court

  • Began playing tennis at the age of four after visiting his local club.
  • Born in South Africa, his family moved to Australia and settled in southeast Melbourne.
  • Captured the Danish Junior Cup singles title in 2012.
  • Ultimate goal is to win a Grand Slam event, represent Australia and reach the World’s top 10.
  • Admires former world no. 1 Rafael Nadal because he is “the best competitor in the world”
  • Career influences include his parents plus Tony Vermaak, his first tennis coach.
  • Won his first Grand Slam main draw match at Australian Open 2020, overcoming world No.68 Mikhail Kukushkin in five sets.
  • Scored his first top-50 win as a No.122-ranked lucky loser at Roland Garros in 2020, defeating France’s world No.38 Ugo Humbert in the first round.

Off Court

  • Hobbies include computer games plus playing badminton, squash and table tennis.
  • His parents are Gavin and Nicola and he has a younger brother, Greg.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age28
Born2 May 1997
LivesEast Brighton, Victoria
PlaysRight-handed
CoachPeter Luczak and John McCurdy

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2023150
2022335
2021194
2020123
2019132
2018144
2017318
2016226
2015843
20141035
20131581
20121813

Latest news