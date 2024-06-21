Marc Polmans

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Began playing tennis at the age of four after visiting his local club.
- Born in South Africa, his family moved to Australia and settled in southeast Melbourne.
- Captured the Danish Junior Cup singles title in 2012.
- Ultimate goal is to win a Grand Slam event, represent Australia and reach the World’s top 10.
- Admires former world no. 1 Rafael Nadal because he is “the best competitor in the world”
- Career influences include his parents plus Tony Vermaak, his first tennis coach.
- Won his first Grand Slam main draw match at Australian Open 2020, overcoming world No.68 Mikhail Kukushkin in five sets.
- Scored his first top-50 win as a No.122-ranked lucky loser at Roland Garros in 2020, defeating France’s world No.38 Ugo Humbert in the first round.
Off Court
- Hobbies include computer games plus playing badminton, squash and table tennis.
- His parents are Gavin and Nicola and he has a younger brother, Greg.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|28
|Born
|2 May 1997
|Lives
|East Brighton, Victoria
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Peter Luczak and John McCurdy
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|150
|2022
|335
|2021
|194
|2020
|123
|2019
|132
|2018
|144
|2017
|318
|2016
|226
|2015
|843
|2014
|1035
|2013
|1581
|2012
|1813