The depth is getting a lot stronger. And we definitely have a very young team – I think there's a lot of room to grow.

Ellen Perez, 8 Apr 2025
Biography

On Court

  • Won the 2012 Gallipoli Youth Cup
  • Won the doubles and singles events at the 2011 ACT Open, 2012 Griffith University AMT and the 2012 Plexipave Queensland Open
  • Semifinalist at the 2012 Oceania Closed Junior Championships in Fiji and won the doubles event
  • In 2016, won the women’s wildcard playoff for a berth in the US Open main draw
  • Cracked the WTA singles top 200 in October 2018; reached five Pro Tour singles finals that season
  • Won seven ITF doubles titles in 2018, cracking the WTA doubles top 100 in June 2018
  • Qualified at a Grand Slam for the first time at Wimbledon 2021, defeating three higher-ranked opponents to earn main draw spot
  • Represented Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
  • Made Billie Jean King Cup debut at the 2021 Finals in Prague
  • Enjoyed a magnificent year in doubles in 2022, reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals and US Open semifinals, plus WTA 1000 finals in Canada and Cincinnati, with Nicole Melichar-Martinez
  • Made her top-10 debut in doubles in June 2023
  • Became first Australian in 15 years to contest a doubles final at the WTA Finals in 2023

Off Court

  • Says if she wasn’t playing tennis she would be a soccer player
  • Tennis heroes are Rafael Nadal and Justin Henin but her ideal mixed doubles partner would be Bob Bryan.

Titles/Finals

Titles

2019 Ashland 60K ITF

2016 Brussels 10K ITF

Finals

2018 Canberra ITF, Darwin ITF, Brisbane ITF, Toowoomba ITF, Bendigo ITF

2017 Gatineau ITF

2016 Rebecq ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age29
Born10 October 1995
Birth PlaceNew South Wales
LivesWollongong, (New South Wales)
Height168 cm
PlaysLeft-handed

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2023500
2022363
2021193
2020234
2019241
2018181
2017343
2016629
20151199
2014655
2013891

