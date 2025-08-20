Ellen Perez

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Won the 2012 Gallipoli Youth Cup
- Won the doubles and singles events at the 2011 ACT Open, 2012 Griffith University AMT and the 2012 Plexipave Queensland Open
- Semifinalist at the 2012 Oceania Closed Junior Championships in Fiji and won the doubles event
- In 2016, won the women’s wildcard playoff for a berth in the US Open main draw
- Cracked the WTA singles top 200 in October 2018; reached five Pro Tour singles finals that season
- Won seven ITF doubles titles in 2018, cracking the WTA doubles top 100 in June 2018
- Qualified at a Grand Slam for the first time at Wimbledon 2021, defeating three higher-ranked opponents to earn main draw spot
- Represented Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
- Made Billie Jean King Cup debut at the 2021 Finals in Prague
- Enjoyed a magnificent year in doubles in 2022, reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals and US Open semifinals, plus WTA 1000 finals in Canada and Cincinnati, with Nicole Melichar-Martinez
- Made her top-10 debut in doubles in June 2023
- Became first Australian in 15 years to contest a doubles final at the WTA Finals in 2023
Off Court
- Says if she wasn’t playing tennis she would be a soccer player
- Tennis heroes are Rafael Nadal and Justin Henin but her ideal mixed doubles partner would be Bob Bryan.
Titles/Finals
Titles
2019 Ashland 60K ITF
2016 Brussels 10K ITF
Finals
2018 Canberra ITF, Darwin ITF, Brisbane ITF, Toowoomba ITF, Bendigo ITF
2017 Gatineau ITF
2016 Rebecq ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|29
|Born
|10 October 1995
|Birth Place
|New South Wales
|Lives
|Wollongong, (New South Wales)
|Height
|168 cm
|Plays
|Left-handed
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|500
|2022
|363
|2021
|193
|2020
|234
|2019
|241
|2018
|181
|2017
|343
|2016
|629
|2015
|1199
|2014
|655
|2013
|891