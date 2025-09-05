Tai Sach

It was a very good match, I felt a bit nervous at the start of this match. I knew Enzo was a good player so I knew I had to bring my best game out there.

Tai Sach, 16 Dec 2018
Biography

On Court

  • Represented Australia at the 2018 Junior Davis Cup in Budapest
  • Reached the singles semifinals and doubles final at the 2018 ITF3 Ockel Tournament Leeuwenberg Championship, Netherlands
  • Singles quarterfinalist at the U18 Rod Laver Queensland Junior Championships in 2018
  • Started playing tennis at the age of six
  • Admires Rafael Nadal “because of his preparation off court and on court, and also his fight on the court.”

Titles/Finals

Finals

  • Reached the doubles final at the 2018 ITF3 Ockel Tournament Leeuwenberg Championship, Netherlands

Statistics

Key statistics

Age22
Born16 September 2002
LivesGold Coast, QLD
PlaysRight-handed