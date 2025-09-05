- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Represented Australia at the 2018 Junior Davis Cup in Budapest
- Reached the singles semifinals and doubles final at the 2018 ITF3 Ockel Tournament Leeuwenberg Championship, Netherlands
- Singles quarterfinalist at the U18 Rod Laver Queensland Junior Championships in 2018
- Started playing tennis at the age of six
- Admires Rafael Nadal “because of his preparation off court and on court, and also his fight on the court.”
Titles/Finals
Finals
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|22
|Born
|16 September 2002
|Lives
|Gold Coast, QLD
|Plays
|Right-handed