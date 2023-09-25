Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis aged three
  • Lists claycourt as his favourite surface
  • Proudest moment in his career is his first-round qualifying win at the 2022 Australian Open
  • Peaked at world No.22 in ITF World Junior Tour rankings in December 2021
  • Named Male Junior Athlete of the Year at the 2021 Australian Tennis Awards
  • Recorded a 33-12 win-loss record in ITF World Junior Tour matches in 2021, winning titles in Germany, Hungary, Poland and Spain
  • Made Grand Slam debuts at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open junior events in 2021
  • Reached back-to-back ITF Future finals (in India) in his first professional tournaments in late 2021

 

Off Court

  • Names his father as his biggest influence and support system
  • Says best advice he would give young players is “enjoy playing, enjoy competing and not worry too much about results”
  • Likes to watch and play basketball in his spare time, as well as play video games and go to the gym with friends
  • Dream doubles partner is Nick Kyrgios

 

Titles/Finals

Finals

Statistics

Key statistics

Age21
Born5 September 2003
LivesBrisbane, Queensland
Height191 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachMark Draper

Gallery