Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis aged three
- Lists claycourt as his favourite surface
- Proudest moment in his career is his first-round qualifying win at the 2022 Australian Open
- Peaked at world No.22 in ITF World Junior Tour rankings in December 2021
- Named Male Junior Athlete of the Year at the 2021 Australian Tennis Awards
- Recorded a 33-12 win-loss record in ITF World Junior Tour matches in 2021, winning titles in Germany, Hungary, Poland and Spain
- Made Grand Slam debuts at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open junior events in 2021
- Reached back-to-back ITF Future finals (in India) in his first professional tournaments in late 2021
Off Court
- Names his father as his biggest influence and support system
- Says best advice he would give young players is “enjoy playing, enjoy competing and not worry too much about results”
- Likes to watch and play basketball in his spare time, as well as play video games and go to the gym with friends
- Dream doubles partner is Nick Kyrgios
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|21
|Born
|5 September 2003
|Lives
|Brisbane, Queensland
|Height
|191 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Mark Draper
Gallery
Philip Sekulic Australian Open qualifying 2022
Philip Sekulic hits a forehand on day 1 of the Australian Open qualifying rounds at Melbourne Park
Philip Sekulic Australian Open qualifying 2022
Philip Sekulic in action on day 3 of the Australian Open qualifying rounds at Melbourne Park
Philip Sekulic Australian Open qualifying 2022
Philip Sekulic competing on day 1 of the Australian Open qualifying rounds at Melbourne Park
Philip Sekulic National Tennis Academy Brisbane 2022
Philip Sekulic plays a shot at the National Tennis Academy, Brisbane
Philip Sekulic Australian Open qualifying 2022
Philip Sekulic serves on day 1 of the Australian Open qualifying rounds at Melbourne Park
