On Court
- Spent much of 2018 competing in ITF Futures tournaments
- Semifinalist at the 2017 18/u Australian Championship
- Made his first Grand Slam appearance at the Australian Open junior tournament in 2017
- Winner of the 2016 16/u Australian Championships at Melbourne Park
Off Court
Gets a lot of questions about his name; his second cousin, also named Matthew Dellavedova is an Australian NBA player for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Key statistics
|Age
|25
|Born
|30 May 2000
|Birth place
|Wonga Park, VIC
|Plays
|Right-handed