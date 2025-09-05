Biography

On Court

  • Spent much of 2018 competing in ITF Futures tournaments
  • Semifinalist at the 2017 18/u Australian Championship
  • Made his first Grand Slam appearance at the Australian Open junior tournament in 2017
  • Winner of the 2016 16/u Australian Championships at Melbourne Park

Off Court

Gets a lot of questions about his name; his second cousin, also named Matthew Dellavedova is an Australian NBA player for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age25
Born30 May 2000
Birth placeWonga Park, VIC
PlaysRight-handed