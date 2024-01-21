Biography

  • Started playing tennis at age six
  • Won the Australian 12/u Championships girls’ singles title in 2019
  • Broke her wrist in July 2023, after falling on a clay-court at a junior event in the Netherlands, and was sidelined for six months
  • Names Novak Djokovic and Ajla Tomljanovic as her biggest inspirations
  • Qualified then progressed to the second round in the Australian Open 2024 girls’ singles competition
  • Contested four consecutive ITF junior singles finals between February and March
  • Broke into the world’s top 100 in juniors in 2024

Statistics

Key statistics

LivesSydney, Australia
PlaysRight-handed

Gallery