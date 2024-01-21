- Biography
- Started playing tennis at age six
- Won the Australian 12/u Championships girls’ singles title in 2019
- Broke her wrist in July 2023, after falling on a clay-court at a junior event in the Netherlands, and was sidelined for six months
- Names Novak Djokovic and Ajla Tomljanovic as her biggest inspirations
- Qualified then progressed to the second round in the Australian Open 2024 girls’ singles competition
- Contested four consecutive ITF junior singles finals between February and March
- Broke into the world’s top 100 in juniors in 2024
Key statistics
|Lives
|Sydney, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
Alana Subasic in Qualifying at the 2025 Australian Open
Alana Subasic celebrates during Round 1 Qualifying on Court 3 at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Alana Subasic at the 2025 Australian Open
Alana Subasic in action during Round 1 Girls’ Singles on Court 3 at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Alana Subasic vs Hannah Klugman at the 2024 Australian Open
Alana Subasic plays Hannah Klugman on 1573 Arena during the 2024 Australian Open.
Alana Subasic in Girls’ Singles at the 2025 Australian Open
Alana Subasic goes for it during Round 1 Girls’ Singles on Court 3 at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Alana Subasic at the 2025 Australian Open
Alana Subasic in action during Round 1 Qualifying on Court 3 at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
