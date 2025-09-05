Biography

On Court

  • Quarter finalist at the 2012 Sawtell RSL Seaside Open – AMT, 2012 Grafton AMT Platinum, 2012 Gosford AMT Gold, 2012 City of Newcastle GOLD Open & BRONZE Junior Championships (AMT)
  • Winner of the doubles event at the 2012 Sydney Open Championships

Off Court

  • Her favourite city in the world is London
  • If she wasn’t a tennis player, Alexandra says she would be a netballer or a lawyer

Statistics

Key statistics

Age26
Born15 February 1999
Birth PlaceSydney, (New South Wales)
LivesSydney, (New South Wales)
PlaysRight-handed
CoachJanine Thompson