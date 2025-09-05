- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Quarter finalist at the 2012 Sawtell RSL Seaside Open – AMT, 2012 Grafton AMT Platinum, 2012 Gosford AMT Gold, 2012 City of Newcastle GOLD Open & BRONZE Junior Championships (AMT)
- Winner of the doubles event at the 2012 Sydney Open Championships
Off Court
- Her favourite city in the world is London
- If she wasn’t a tennis player, Alexandra says she would be a netballer or a lawyer
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|26
|Born
|15 February 1999
|Birth Place
|Sydney, (New South Wales)
|Lives
|Sydney, (New South Wales)
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Janine Thompson