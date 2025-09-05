Kimberly Birrell

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
- Gallery
Biography
On Court
- In 2012, proved herself to be an outstanding doubles player, after she won the Sydney Junior International with fellow Aussie Maddison Inglis
- Reached the semifinals on her favourite playing surface in the doubles of Optus 14s Claycourt Championships, as well as the Grasscourt Championships (both in 2012)
- Was the Under 16s champion in the Medibank Age Championships, as well as the Rod Laver QLD Junior Championships
- In 2014, reached the semifinals of the Australian Open junior girls’ singles event
- Debuted in Australia’s Fed Cup team in 2016, facing Dominika Cibulkova in the World Group II quarterfinals against Slovakia
- As a wildcard, upset Paula Badosa and No.29 seed Donna Vekic en route to the third round at Australian Open 2019, her first Grand Slam main-draw victories
- Missed most of the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to an elbow injury
- Won more than 40 singles matches in a resurgent season in 2022, rising from outside the top 700 to end the year at No.167.
- Made top-150 debut in January 2023, after reaching Australian Open second round as a wildcard (defeated No.31 seed Kaia Kanepi)
- Won the first overseas title of her career at the ITF 60K event in Orlando, Florida in February 2023.
- That same month, reached first WTA singles quarterfinal at Mexico, beating three top-100 players in a row as a qualifier
- Says that one of the best things about being a tennis player is being able to travel, although she still thinks the Gold Coast is the best city in the world
- Became Australia’s top-ranked woman in singles for the first time in August 2023
- Made top-100 debut in singles in September 2023 and finished season as top-ranked Australian woman
- Was among a record five Australian women to qualify at US Open 2024.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|27
|Born
|29 April 1998
|Birth Place
|Germany
|Lives
|Hope Island, QLD
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Chris Mahony & John Birrell
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2024
|115
|2023
|113
|2022
|167
|2021
|734
|2020
|735
|2019
|245
|2018
|285
|2017
|356
|2016
|506
|2015
|361
|2014
|–
|2013
|818
Latest news
Gallery
Kimberly Birrell at Wimbledon 2025
Kimberly Birrell in action during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Kimberly Birrell at Wimbledon 2025
Kimberly Birrell during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Kimberly Birrell French Open Doubles 2025
Kimberly Birrell in doubles action with Harriet Dart of Great Britain during the French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris, France
Kimberly Birrell French Open Doubles 2025
Kimberly Birrell plays doubles with Harriet Dart of Great Britain during the French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris, France
Kimberly Birrell at French Open 2025
Kimberly Birrell during the French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris, France
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5