I think clay is fun, and I’ve just got to keep reminding myself of that. It can be frustrating, but it can also be fun.

Kimberly Birrell, 8 May 2025
Biography

On Court

  • In 2012, proved herself to be an outstanding doubles player, after she won the Sydney Junior International with fellow Aussie Maddison Inglis
  • Reached the semifinals on her favourite playing surface in the doubles of Optus 14s Claycourt Championships, as well as the Grasscourt Championships (both in 2012)
  • Was the Under 16s champion in the Medibank Age Championships, as well as the Rod Laver QLD Junior Championships
  • In 2014, reached the semifinals of the Australian Open junior girls’ singles event
  • Debuted in Australia’s Fed Cup team in 2016, facing Dominika Cibulkova in the World Group II quarterfinals against Slovakia
  • As a wildcard, upset Paula Badosa and No.29 seed Donna Vekic en route to the third round at Australian Open 2019, her first Grand Slam main-draw victories
  • Missed most of the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to an elbow injury
  • Won more than 40 singles matches in a resurgent season in 2022, rising from outside the top 700 to end the year at No.167.
  • Made top-150 debut in January 2023, after reaching Australian Open second round as a wildcard (defeated No.31 seed Kaia Kanepi)
  • Won the first overseas title of her career at the ITF 60K event in Orlando, Florida in February 2023.
  • That same month, reached first WTA singles quarterfinal at Mexico, beating three top-100 players in a row as a qualifier
  • Says that one of the best things about being a tennis player is being able to travel, although she still thinks the Gold Coast is the best city in the world
  • Became Australia’s top-ranked woman in singles for the first time in August 2023
  • Made top-100 debut in singles in September 2023 and finished season as top-ranked Australian woman
  • Was among a record five Australian women to qualify at US Open 2024.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age27
Born29 April 1998
Birth PlaceGermany
LivesHope Island, QLD
PlaysRight-handed
CoachChris Mahony & John Birrell

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2024115
2023113
2022167
2021734
2020735
2019245
2018285
2017356
2016506
2015361
2014
2013818

