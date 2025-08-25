Ranking Movers: Gibson rises with impressive American summer

Women's singles

Talia Gibson rises to a career-high ranking of world No.105 after advancing to the final 16 in Cleveland.

The 21-year-old continues her solid North American swing, improving to 13-4 since Wimbledon. Gibson recorded a straight-sets victory over Belgian Greet Minnen at the WTA 250 event before claiming the opening set against No.2 seed Wang Xinyu.

Meanwhile, Ajla Tomljanovic moves to Australian No.3 after her impressive performance in Monterrey.

Tomljanovic's week was highlighted by a gutsy first-round win over local Renata Zarazua. The 32-year-old saved five match points against the Mexican in the three-hour encounter.

Also, Olivia Gadecki, Priscilla Hon, Astra Sharma, and Maddison Inglis climb up the rankings after their solid US Open qualifying campaigns.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Daria Kasatkina No.18 -1 Maya Joint

No.43 -1 Ajla Tomlijanovic No.79 +5 Kimberly Birrell No.83 -3 Talia Gibson No.105 +2 Olivia Gadecki No.121 +3 Priscilla Hon

No.126 +2 Astra Sharma No.140 +4 Maddison Inglis No.141 +4 Daria Saville No.155 +2

Men's singles

Tristan Schoolkate enters the US Open with a new career-best ranking. The West Australian improves to world No.96 after he progressed to the final round of qualifying in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

James Duckworth and Bernard Tomic have also risen this week. The pair climb the rankings following their milestone moments during US Open qualifying.

Duckworth begins his 10th US Open on Tuesday morning, after receiving main-draw entry as a lucky loser, while Tomic won his first US Open qualifying match in 15 years.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.8 0 Alexei Popyrin No.36 +1 Jordan Thompson No.58 -1 Chris O'Connell No.81 -2 Adam Walton No.85 -3 Aleksander Vukic No.95 -2 Tristan Schoolkate No.96 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.103 +1 James Duckworth No.106 +1 Bernard Tomic No.168 +1

Men's doubles

The US Open could see John-Patrick Smith re-enter the ATP top 50.

The 36-year-old is now ranked world No.51 after advancing to the quarterfinals in Winston-Salem.

He aims to become the fifth Australian to rank inside the world's top 50, with only Great Britain boasting more players who are a part of the exclusive club.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.16 0 Max Purcell No.23 0 John Peers No.27 -1 Matt Ebden No.50 -1 John Patrick-Smith No.51 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.56 0 Matthew Romios No.75 0 Blake Bayldon No.95 +1 Alexei Popyrin No.138 0 Tristan Schoolkate No.153 -2

Women's doubles

Eight Australians are placed inside the WTA doubles top 200 after the latest rankings update.

Ellen Perez maintains her position atop the Australian podium, ranked world No.18. At US Open 2025, she hopes to become the fourth Australian to win the women's doubles title this century, joining Ash Barty, Sam Stosur (who won twice), and Rennae Stubbs.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.18 0 Olivia Gadecki No.59 +1 Maya Joint

No.61 +1 Storm Hunter No.94 -1 Petra Hule No.133 -2 Kimberly Birrell No.149 +1 Taylah Preston

No.176 0 Priscilla Hon

No.178 -1 Destanee Aiava

No.206 +1 Alexandra Osborne No.210 +1

