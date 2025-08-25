Ranking Movers: Gibson rises with impressive American summer

A final-16 appearance at the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland elevates Talia Gibson to a new career-high ranking.

Monday 25 August 2025
Jackson Mansell
Cleveland, USA

Women's singles

Talia Gibson rises to a career-high ranking of world No.105 after advancing to the final 16 in Cleveland.

The 21-year-old continues her solid North American swing, improving to 13-4 since Wimbledon. Gibson recorded a straight-sets victory over Belgian Greet Minnen at the WTA 250 event before claiming the opening set against No.2 seed Wang Xinyu.

Meanwhile, Ajla Tomljanovic moves to Australian No.3 after her impressive performance in Monterrey.

Tomljanovic's week was highlighted by a gutsy first-round win over local Renata Zarazua. The 32-year-old saved five match points against the Mexican in the three-hour encounter.

 

 

 

Also, Olivia Gadecki, Priscilla Hon, Astra Sharma, and Maddison Inglis climb up the rankings after their solid US Open qualifying campaigns.

Aussie Top 10 
PlayerRankingMove
Daria KasatkinaNo.18-1
Maya Joint
No.43-1
Ajla TomlijanovicNo.79+5
Kimberly BirrellNo.83-3
Talia GibsonNo.105+2
Olivia GadeckiNo.121+3
Priscilla Hon
No.126+2
Astra SharmaNo.140+4
Maddison InglisNo.141+4
Daria SavilleNo.155+2

Men's singles

Tristan Schoolkate enters the US Open with a new career-best ranking. The West Australian improves to world No.96 after he progressed to the final round of qualifying in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

James Duckworth and Bernard Tomic have also risen this week. The pair climb the rankings following their milestone moments during US Open qualifying.

 

 

Duckworth begins his 10th US Open on Tuesday morning, after receiving main-draw entry as a lucky loser, while Tomic won his first US Open qualifying match in 15 years.

Aussie Top 10 
PlayerRankingMove
Alex de MinaurNo.80
Alexei PopyrinNo.36+1
Jordan ThompsonNo.58-1
Chris O'ConnellNo.81-2
Adam WaltonNo.85-3
Aleksander VukicNo.95-2
Tristan SchoolkateNo.96+1
Rinky HijikataNo.103+1
James DuckworthNo.106+1
Bernard TomicNo.168+1

Men's doubles

The US Open could see John-Patrick Smith re-enter the ATP top 50.

The 36-year-old is now ranked world No.51 after advancing to the quarterfinals in Winston-Salem.

He aims to become the fifth Australian to rank inside the world's top 50, with only Great Britain boasting more players who are a part of the exclusive club.

Aussie Top 10 
PlayerRankingMove
Jordan ThompsonNo.160
Max PurcellNo.230
John PeersNo.27-1
Matt EbdenNo.50-1
John Patrick-SmithNo.51+1
Rinky HijikataNo.560
Matthew RomiosNo.750
Blake BayldonNo.95+1
Alexei PopyrinNo.1380
Tristan SchoolkateNo.153-2

Women's doubles

Eight Australians are placed inside the WTA doubles top 200 after the latest rankings update.

Ellen Perez maintains her position atop the Australian podium, ranked world No.18. At US Open 2025, she hopes to become the fourth Australian to win the women's doubles title this century, joining Ash Barty, Sam Stosur (who won twice), and Rennae Stubbs.

Aussie Top 10 
PlayerRankingMove
Ellen PerezNo.180
Olivia GadeckiNo.59+1
Maya Joint
No.61+1
Storm HunterNo.94-1
Petra HuleNo.133-2
Kimberly BirrellNo.149+1
Taylah Preston
No.1760
Priscilla Hon
No.178-1
Destanee Aiava
No.206+1
Alexandra OsborneNo.210+1

