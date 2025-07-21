Aussie Weekly Wrap: Gibson rides high in Granby

As the 2025 North American summer hardcourt swing commenced, Talia Gibson won her 10th ITF singles title in Granby, Canada.

The ITF W75 crown highlights a strong period for the 21-year-old, who has reached two WTA 125 quarterfinals - Ilkley, Great Britain, and Newport, USA - and made her maiden Wimbledon main-draw appearance in the past five weeks.

After losing the opening set in her first-round match, Gibson won 10 consecutive sets to hold the trophy aloft.

This week's most outstanding performers include:

Tristan Schoolkate: The West Australian had an impressive week in both singles and doubles at the ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos. After progressing to a maiden ATP singles quarterfinal, Schoolkate reached the doubles final alongside countryman Blake Bayldon.

Adam Walton: The 25-year-old advanced to his first ATP semifinal in Los Cabos after recovering from a first-set deficit against compatriot James Duckworth in Los Cabos. It guaranteed Walton's rise to a career-high world No.84 ranking.

James Duckworth: The 33-year-old picked up where he left off in his hardcourt return. Duckworth progressed to the quarterfinals in Los Cabos, his first hardcourt tournament since featuring in the Morelia Challenger final in March.

Blake Bayldon: After contesting his first ATP doubles final, the Sydneysider made his top 100 debut. The 26-year-old featured in the Los Cabos final alongside Schoolkate, where they lost a tight battle to Americans Robert Cash and James Tracy.

Kody Pearson: For the first time since the Burnie Challenger final in February 2024, Pearson reached an ATP Challenger doubles championship playoff in Granby. The result propelled the New South Welshman inside the top 200.

Benjamin Wenzel and Jin Woodman: The pair won the quad doubles crown at the ITF1 Series event in Geneva. Wenzel and Woodman did not drop a set throughout the opening three matches before winning the final in a super tiebreak. Woodman also reached the semifinals in the quad singles.

Elena Micic: The 21-year-old continued her dominant streak, advancing to her fifth consecutive doubles semifinal at a Spanish W75 event alongside Japan's Eri Shimizu.

Marc Polmans: Competing in his first hardcourt tournament in seven weeks, Polmans made the final four of the ITF M25 tournament in Castelo Branco, Portugal. It was his second singles semifinal of 2025.

Jesse Delaney and Joshua Charlton: The top-seeded duo advanced to the semifinals at an ITF M15 tournament in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand. Delaney also progressed to the singles quarterfinals.

Jake Delaney: The 28-year-old progressed one match further in doubles than his brother, Jesse, featuring in the Nakhon Pathom final. Delaney and partner Ryotaro Taguchi fell agonisingly short of the title, losing in a final-set tiebreak.

Novak Palombo: The emerging youngster added another trophy to the collection, winning the Austrian Youth Open in Kufstein for a second-straight year. Fresh off representing Australia at the Wimbledon 14/u event, Palombo defeated No.4 seed Jaka Brolih in straight sets to win the title.

