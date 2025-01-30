John-Patrick Smith

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis aged seven
- The drive to follow a professional tennis career kicked in at age 17
- Enjoyed a successful junior career, peaking at No.6 in the ITF Junior rankings
- Represented the University of Tennessee from 2007 to 2011; named an All-American in singles and doubles for four straight years, one of only two players in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) history to achieve the feat
- Ranked No.1 in both singles and doubles during his American college career
- Named Southeastern Conference Athlete of the Year in 2011
- Won his first ITF Futures Pro Circuit event in 2011, securing the Oklahoma F19 title
- Broke into the world’s top 300 for the first time in May 2012
- Won his first Challenger title in 2012 at Winnetka; earned a second Challenger crown at Drummondville in 2015
- Peaked at a career-high singles ranking of No.108 in September 2015, the same year he won through qualifying to the main draw of Wimbledon and the US Open
- Qualified again at the US Open in 2017, and at Wimbledon in 2018
- Won first career ATP doubles title in Atlanta in 2018 (with Nicholas Monroe)
- Reached Australian Open 2019 mixed doubles final with compatriot Astra Sharma
- Tennis idol is Andre Agassi
- Favourite surface is hard courts
- Feels his game most closely resembles that of John McEnroe
- Names Marcos Baghdatis as the toughest opponent he’s ever faced
- Dream tennis scenario would be to take on Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open
- Would want Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Russell Crowe and Will Ferrell sitting in his entourage during an Australian Open match at Rod Laver Arena.
Off Court
- Nickname is JP or J-bomber
- Enjoys rugby, surfing, and swimming
- Graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Economics
- Names democracy and capitalism as two of his loves
- His perfect day would involve sitting by the beach
- Would have followed a career on Wall Street had he not been a tennis player.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|24 January 1989
|Birth Place
|Townsville, Queensland
|Height
|188 cm
|Plays
|Left-handed
|Pro Since
|2011
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2021
|390
|2020
|310
|2019
|291
|2018
|200
|2017
|221
|2016
|232
|2015
|129
|2014
|201
|2013
|222
|2012
|246
|2011
|441
|2010
|NR
|2009
|NR
|2008
|1148