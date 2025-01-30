John-Patrick Smith

australian-flag

Australia

active

It'd be huge, I'm telling you. It would be the best feeling.

John-Patrick Smith, 12 Jan 2021
John Patrick Smith hits a tennis shot

Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis aged seven
  • The drive to follow a professional tennis career kicked in at age 17
  • Enjoyed a successful junior career, peaking at No.6 in the ITF Junior rankings
  • Represented the University of Tennessee from 2007 to 2011; named an All-American in singles and doubles for four straight years, one of only two players in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) history to achieve the feat
  • Ranked No.1 in both singles and doubles during his American college career
  • Named Southeastern Conference Athlete of the Year in 2011
  • Won his first ITF Futures Pro Circuit event in 2011, securing the Oklahoma F19 title
  • Broke into the world’s top 300 for the first time in May 2012
  • Won his first Challenger title in 2012 at Winnetka; earned a second Challenger crown at Drummondville in 2015
  • Peaked at a career-high singles ranking of No.108 in September 2015, the same year he won through qualifying to the main draw of Wimbledon and the US Open
  • Qualified again at the US Open in 2017, and at Wimbledon in 2018
  • Won first career ATP doubles title in Atlanta in 2018 (with Nicholas Monroe)
  • Reached Australian Open 2019 mixed doubles final with compatriot Astra Sharma
  • Tennis idol is Andre Agassi
  • Favourite surface is hard courts
  • Feels his game most closely resembles that of John McEnroe
  • Names Marcos Baghdatis as the toughest opponent he’s ever faced
  • Dream tennis scenario would be to take on Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open
  • Would want Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Russell Crowe and Will Ferrell sitting in his entourage during an Australian Open match at Rod Laver Arena.

Off Court

  • Nickname is JP or J-bomber
  • Enjoys rugby, surfing, and swimming
  • Graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Economics
  • Names democracy and capitalism as two of his loves
  • His perfect day would involve sitting by the beach
  • Would have followed a career on Wall Street had he not been a tennis player.

Statistics

Key statistics

Born24 January 1989
Birth PlaceTownsville, Queensland
Height188 cm
PlaysLeft-handed
Pro Since2011

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2021390
2020310
2019291
2018200
2017221
2016232
2015129
2014201
2013222
2012246
2011441
2010NR
2009NR
20081148

Latest news