Hon, Aiava win through US Open qualifying

Priscilla Hon and Destanee Aiava are building on their impressive seasons at the US Open.

Having saved five match points against Victora Mboko in the final round of qualifying to book her place in the Wimbledon main draw, Hon has qualified for a second straight Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

The Queenslander achieved that feat more easily this time around, with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Belgium's Hanne Vandewinkel marking Hon's third consecutive straight-sets victory in New York.

Hon, who enters the US Open ranked world No.128, was also a winner over Nuria Brancaccio and Jule Niemeier in this week's qualifying campaign.

She is buoyed by the smooth progress as she prepares for her first-round match against No.91st-ranked Frenchwoman, Leolia Jeanjean.

"I'm so happy to get through. [The] US Open is my favourite Slam, apart from the Australian Open obviously. Everyone knows I love New York so I am just so happy that I can stay here longer," the 27-year-old Hon told Stan Sport, explaining that she draws energy from the tournament's "chaotic" atmosphere.

"It feels amazing. I love it here. I feel so at home here - I don't know what it is. I think the people that came to support me have just, I don't know, adopted me. I really love New York so much and I'm just excited to play main draw again."

Aiava, meanwhile, required two-and-a-half hours to edge past Germany's Ella Seidel in her final qualifying match.

With the 5-7 6-1 7-6(6) victory, the Melburnian qualified in New York for a second straight year, providing a positive boost in her 2025 campaign.

"Coming here again this year I really wanted to obviously do it again. I kind of felt that expectation that I've done it once and surely I can attempt to do it again," she explained to Stan Sport. "I wasn't that much like in shock about it. I was just really happy and proud of myself."

It adds to a career-best season for Aiava, who qualified for the Australian Open and - combined with impressive performances at other tournaments - was a wildcard recipient at Roland Garros.

Aiava, currently ranked world No.168, has battled through every US Open 2025 qualifying match in three sets. Earlier in the week, she upset eighth-seeded Czech Sara Bejlek, before a three-set win over Lithuania's Justina Mikulskyte.

"I've had some tough matches, all three-setters but actually I'm just going to take that confidence into my next match and I think I'll be ready to go," said Aiava, who faces No.7 Jasmine Paolini in her opening match on Day 1 of the main draw.

While James Duckworth, Jason Kubler and Emerson Jones fell at the final qualifying hurdle, Hon and Aiava added to an impressive Australian presence in the season's final Grand Slam.

Fifteen Australians will start in the US Open singles main draws - eight men and seven women - when play begins on Monday (AEST).

That group is led by world No.8 Alex de Minaur, who recently added a 10th ATP singles trophy in Washington DC.

"It was an amazing week. Obviously ended up in the best possible. It was a real important step in the right direction for me," said the 26-year-old of his impressive start to the American hardcourt swing.

"It's kind of the week I needed to get myself where I wanted to be."

