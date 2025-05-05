Astra Sharma

australian-flag

Australia

active

I hope people can look at my story and see that anything is really possible.

Astra Sharma, 13 Aug 2021
Astra Sharma hits a shot

Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis at age six
  • Favourite player is Juan Martin del Potro
  • Debuted on the WTA rankings in October 2012 at No.969
  • Won first professional title in 2015 at the Egyptian ITF event in Sharm El Sheikh
  • Earned an Australian Open 2018 doubles wildcard after winning AO Play-off with Belinda Woolcock in December 2017
  • Came through the US college system, playing for Vanderbilt University and majoring in medicine, health and society
  • Transitioned to ITF circuit in 2018, winning three ITF singles titles and cracking the top 250 in October
  • Advanced to the AO2019 Wildcard Play-off final in December 2018, falling to Kimberly Birrell
  • Reached the AO2019 mixed doubles final – her first Grand Slam final – with John-Patrick Smith
  • Selected for Australia’s Fed Cup team for the first time in the World Group first round against the US in February 2019. She was also a member of team for the 2019 final against France.
  • Stormed to her first WTA final on the clay courts of Bogota in April 2019
  • Cracked the world’s top 100 on 22 April 2019
  • Won first WTA singles title at Charleston in April 2021, scoring her first top-30 win against Ons Jabeur in the final
  • Came through qualifying to reach the main draw at the 2021 US Open
  • Qualified for Wimbledon in 2022, pushing eventual semifinalist Tatjana Maria to three sets in the first round.

Off Court

  • Parents are Dev and Susan; siblings named Ashwin and Tara
  • Career goal was to crack the world’s top 100.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age29
Born11 September 1995
Birth placePerth, WA
LivesNashville, USA
Height178cm
PlaysRight-handed

Year-end ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2023120
2022231
202196
2020128
2019108
2018232
2017440
2016974
2015787

Latest news

Gallery