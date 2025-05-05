- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis at age six
- Favourite player is Juan Martin del Potro
- Debuted on the WTA rankings in October 2012 at No.969
- Won first professional title in 2015 at the Egyptian ITF event in Sharm El Sheikh
- Earned an Australian Open 2018 doubles wildcard after winning AO Play-off with Belinda Woolcock in December 2017
- Came through the US college system, playing for Vanderbilt University and majoring in medicine, health and society
- Transitioned to ITF circuit in 2018, winning three ITF singles titles and cracking the top 250 in October
- Advanced to the AO2019 Wildcard Play-off final in December 2018, falling to Kimberly Birrell
- Reached the AO2019 mixed doubles final – her first Grand Slam final – with John-Patrick Smith
- Selected for Australia’s Fed Cup team for the first time in the World Group first round against the US in February 2019. She was also a member of team for the 2019 final against France.
- Stormed to her first WTA final on the clay courts of Bogota in April 2019
- Cracked the world’s top 100 on 22 April 2019
- Won first WTA singles title at Charleston in April 2021, scoring her first top-30 win against Ons Jabeur in the final
- Came through qualifying to reach the main draw at the 2021 US Open
- Qualified for Wimbledon in 2022, pushing eventual semifinalist Tatjana Maria to three sets in the first round.
Off Court
- Parents are Dev and Susan; siblings named Ashwin and Tara
- Career goal was to crack the world’s top 100.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|29
|Born
|11 September 1995
|Birth place
|Perth, WA
|Lives
|Nashville, USA
|Height
|178cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
Year-end ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|120
|2022
|231
|2021
|96
|2020
|128
|2019
|108
|2018
|232
|2017
|440
|2016
|974
|2015
|787
Gallery
Astra Sharma Australian Open Qualifying 2025
Astra Sharma during Round 1 Qualifying on Court 8 at the Australian Open, Melbourne Park
Astra Sharma celebrates Melbourne Summer Set 2022
Astra Sharma celebrates a point during the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set at Melbourne Park
Astra Sharma Melbourne Summer Set 2022
Astra Sharma plays a backhand during the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set at Melbourne Park
Astra Sharma Doubles Yarra Valley Classic 2021
Destanee Aiava and Astra Sharma play against Kateryna Bondarenko and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine during Day 1 of the WTA 500 Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park
Astra Sharma Gippsland Trophy 2021
Astra Sharma plays on Margaret Court Arena during Day 1 of the WTA 500 Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park
