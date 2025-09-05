Daria Kasatkina

australian-flag

Australia

active

"It’s my 10th professional Roland Garros. Every time I’m coming here, I feel comfortable. I know every corner of the stadium. I don’t know how it works, honestly, on a spiritual level, but somehow this place, it’s been always nice to me."

Daria Kasatkina celebrates a tough point

Biography

On Court

  • Kasatkina was inspired to take up tennis by her brother, Alexsandr, at age six.
  • Her favourite surface is clay, and her favourite shot is the forehand.
  • She was ranked world No.3 in ITF juniors.
  • Reached the third round of US Open 2015 in her Grand Slam debut.
  • She recorded her first top-10 win against world No.7 Venus Williams at the Auckland Open in January 2016.
  • Won her first WTA title at the Charleston Open in April 2017, winning the title four weeks prior to her 20th birthday.
  • Became a WTA 1000 finalist for the first time at Indian Wells in March 2018.
  • Made her top-10 debut in October 2018 after winning the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.
  • Won her first WTA 500 trophy in St Petersburg in March 2021.
  • Advanced to her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros 2022.
  • Featured at the WTA Finals for the first time in 2022, where she defeated Coco Gauff; finished the year at a career-high world No.8.

Off Court

  • Her parents are Sergey and Tatiana; brother Alexsandr is a fitness trainer.
  • She loves soccer. Her favourite team is FC Barcelona.
  • Her best tennis memories are winning the Roland Garros girls’ singles title in 2014 and reaching the third round of the US Open in 2015.
  • In March 2025,  the Russian-born Kasatkina started competing under the Australian flag.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age
28
Born7 May 1997
Birth PlaceTogliatty, Russia
PlaysRight-handed
CoachFlavio Cipolla

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
20249
202318
20228
202126
202071
201969
201810
201724
201627
201572
2014370