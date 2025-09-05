Daria Kasatkina

- Biography
On Court
- Kasatkina was inspired to take up tennis by her brother, Alexsandr, at age six.
- Her favourite surface is clay, and her favourite shot is the forehand.
- She was ranked world No.3 in ITF juniors.
- Reached the third round of US Open 2015 in her Grand Slam debut.
- She recorded her first top-10 win against world No.7 Venus Williams at the Auckland Open in January 2016.
- Won her first WTA title at the Charleston Open in April 2017, winning the title four weeks prior to her 20th birthday.
- Became a WTA 1000 finalist for the first time at Indian Wells in March 2018.
- Made her top-10 debut in October 2018 after winning the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.
- Won her first WTA 500 trophy in St Petersburg in March 2021.
- Advanced to her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros 2022.
- Featured at the WTA Finals for the first time in 2022, where she defeated Coco Gauff; finished the year at a career-high world No.8.
Off Court
- Her parents are Sergey and Tatiana; brother Alexsandr is a fitness trainer.
- She loves soccer. Her favourite team is FC Barcelona.
- Her best tennis memories are winning the Roland Garros girls’ singles title in 2014 and reaching the third round of the US Open in 2015.
- In March 2025, the Russian-born Kasatkina started competing under the Australian flag.
Key statistics
Age
|28
|Born
|7 May 1997
|Birth Place
|Togliatty, Russia
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Flavio Cipolla
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2024
|9
|2023
|18
|2022
|8
|2021
|26
|2020
|71
|2019
|69
|2018
|10
|2017
|24
|2016
|27
|2015
|72
|2014
|370