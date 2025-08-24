Ajla Tomljanovic

I don't think I've faced a more nerve-racking moment in my life since the one in Perth. So it really put everything in perspective, and I felt like anything that will come my way after that will be a piece of cake.

Ajla Tomljanovic, 7 Apr 2025
Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis at age seven
  • Favourite shot is backhand and favourite surface is hard
  • Trained during her teenage years at the Evert Tennis Academy in Boca Raton, Florida
  • Best tennis memory was her first experience on court with Chris Evert
  • Career goal is to be ranked No.1 in the world
  • Upset No.3 seed Agnieszka Radwanska en route to the fourth round at Roland Garros in 2014
  • Reached first career WTA final in Pattaya City, Thailand in 2015
  • Missed most of 2016 with a shoulder injury; made a triumphant return in 2017 with an upset win over World No.13 Elena Vesnina at the Miami Open
  • Continued her resurgence in 2018, reaching two WTA finals (Rabat, Seoul) and returning to the top 50
  • Debuted in Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup team for the 2019 final against France in Perth
  • Made first Grand Slam singles quarterfinal at Wimbledon 2021
  • Made Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, reaching the second round
  • In 2022, became the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1979 to reach Wimbledon and US Open singles quarterfinals in the same season
  • Underwent knee surgery in January 2023 and was sidelined for nine months
  • Defeated four top-60 opponents to reach first grass-court final at Birmingham in June 2024. This was also Tomljanovic’s first tour-level final in more than five years
  • Represented Australia at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, playing singles and doubles (with Olivia Gadecki)

Off Court

  • Speaks Croatian, English and German
  • Family includes father Ratko, mother Emina and sister Hana
  • Also has family in the United States; favourite city to visit is Charlotte, North Carolina, where they live
  • Favourite movie is The Hangover and favourite actor is Robert Pattinson
  • Enjoys watching other sports including basketball and football
  • Enjoys hip hop music; Beyonce is her favourite artist.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age32
Born7 May 1993
Birth PlaceZagreb, Croatia
LivesBrisbane, Queensland, Australia
Height180 cm
PlaysRight-handed
Pro Since2009

Year-end ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2023549
202233
202145
202068
201951
201843
2017151
2016937
201566
201463
201378
2012453
2011145
2010157
2009353
2008973

