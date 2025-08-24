Ajla Tomljanovic

- Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis at age seven
- Favourite shot is backhand and favourite surface is hard
- Trained during her teenage years at the Evert Tennis Academy in Boca Raton, Florida
- Best tennis memory was her first experience on court with Chris Evert
- Career goal is to be ranked No.1 in the world
- Upset No.3 seed Agnieszka Radwanska en route to the fourth round at Roland Garros in 2014
- Reached first career WTA final in Pattaya City, Thailand in 2015
- Missed most of 2016 with a shoulder injury; made a triumphant return in 2017 with an upset win over World No.13 Elena Vesnina at the Miami Open
- Continued her resurgence in 2018, reaching two WTA finals (Rabat, Seoul) and returning to the top 50
- Debuted in Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup team for the 2019 final against France in Perth
- Made first Grand Slam singles quarterfinal at Wimbledon 2021
- Made Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, reaching the second round
- In 2022, became the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1979 to reach Wimbledon and US Open singles quarterfinals in the same season
- Underwent knee surgery in January 2023 and was sidelined for nine months
- Defeated four top-60 opponents to reach first grass-court final at Birmingham in June 2024. This was also Tomljanovic’s first tour-level final in more than five years
- Represented Australia at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, playing singles and doubles (with Olivia Gadecki)
Off Court
- Speaks Croatian, English and German
- Family includes father Ratko, mother Emina and sister Hana
- Also has family in the United States; favourite city to visit is Charlotte, North Carolina, where they live
- Favourite movie is The Hangover and favourite actor is Robert Pattinson
- Enjoys watching other sports including basketball and football
- Enjoys hip hop music; Beyonce is her favourite artist.
Key statistics
|Age
|32
|Born
|7 May 1993
|Birth Place
|Zagreb, Croatia
|Lives
|Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
|Height
|180 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Pro Since
|2009
Year-end ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|549
|2022
|33
|2021
|45
|2020
|68
|2019
|51
|2018
|43
|2017
|151
|2016
|937
|2015
|66
|2014
|63
|2013
|78
|2012
|453
|2011
|145
|2010
|157
|2009
|353
|2008
|973
Ajla Tomljanovic at French Open 2025
Ajla Tomljanovic in action during the French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris, France
Ajla Tomljanovic at French Open 2025
Ajla Tomljanovic during the French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris, France
Ajla Tomljanovic at Wimbledon 2025
Ajla Tomljanovic in action during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Ajla Tomljanovic at Wimbledon 2025
Ajla Tomljanovic during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Ajla Tomljanovic at French Open 2025
Ajla Tomljanovic serves during the French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris, France
Ajla Tomljanovic Hot Shots profile
