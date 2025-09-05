James Duckworth

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Took up tennis aged seven and his whole family, including father, David, sister, Kate, and brother, Nick, all play
- His grandmother, Beryl Penrose, won the Australian Open singles and doubles in 1955
- Member of the Australia’s Junior Davis Cup team, that competed in the finals in Mexico in 2008
- In 2010, reached the Roland Garros junior semifinals and Australian Open junior quarterfinals
- Secured his maiden ITF Futures title in Poland in 2011
- Won his first ATP World Tour match at the 2012 Brisbane International, beating Frenchman Nicolas Mahut in round one
- Made his Grand Slam debut at Australian Open 2012, reaching the second round
- Came through qualifying round to reach main draw at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon in back-to-back years (2013 and 2014)
- Cracked ATP top 100 on 23 March 2015
- Made first ATP-level semifinal in Pune in February 2020, helping him achieve a new career-high ranking
- Achieved a life-long dream to represent Australia in Davis Cup in March 2020
- Made a Grand Slam third round for the first time at Wimbledon 2021
- Represented Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
- Reached first ATP singles final at Nur-Sultan in September 2021
- Recorded first year-end top-50 finish in 2021, ending season at world No.49
- Goal is to reach the highest level in the sport, following in the footsteps of his hero, Andy Murray, who he says is an extremely clever tennis player with a vast amount of talent to back it up
- Other idols are Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Rafter
- Favourite surface is fast clay, favourite shot is the serve and favourite tournament is the Australian Open
- Won his 13th ATP Challenger singles title in October 2023, making him the most successful Australian at this level in history
Off Court
- Nickname is ‘Ducks’
- Studying a commerce degree at Deakin University
- Hobbies include surfing, table tennis, cricket, soccer and hanging with his mates
- If he weren’t a tennis player he would be a rugby league player for Newcastle Knights
- His family supports the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
- Underwent surgeries on right foot in February 2017, August 2017 and January 2018, as well as on right elbow in February 2018, right shoulder in March 2017 and March 2020, and hip in January 2022.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|33
|Born
|21 January 1992
|Birth Place
|Sydney, New South Wales
|Lives
|Sydney, New South Wales
|Height
|182 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Anthony Lane
|Pro Since
|2007
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|116
|2022
|172
|2021
|49
|2020
|103
|2019
|100
|2018
|245
|2017
|979
|2016
|103
|2015
|120
|2014
|127
|2013
|136
|2012
|209
|2011
|274
|2010
|755
|2009
|1711
Latest news
Gallery
James Duckworth Murray River Open 2021
James Duckworth plays Thomas Machac of Czech Republic on court 6 during Day 2 of the ATP 250 Murray River Open at Melbourne Park
James Duckworth at Wimbledon 2025
James Duckworth in action during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
James Duckworth ATP Cup 2022
James Duckworth hits a backhand on day 6 of the 2022 ATP Cup at Sydney Olympic Park
James Duckworth Australian Open 2021
James Duckworth plays Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina on court 7 during Day 1 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
James Duckworth at Wimbledon 2025
James Duckworth competing during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
James Duckworth at Wimbledon 2025
James Duckworth during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
