Schoolkate, Gibson awarded US Open wildcards

Emerging Australian talents Tristan Schoolkate and Talia Gibson have been awarded main-draw wildcards into the 2025 US Open, recognising their breakout seasons and rising international profiles.

For 24-year-old Schoolkate, the wildcard marks a significant milestone in a year of career-best performances.

The West Australian broke into the ATP top 100 for the first time last week following a string of strong results, including a standout victory over world No. 47 Joao Fonseca at the Toronto Masters - his first win over a top-50 opponent.

Ranked 173rd when he competed at Australian Open 2025, Schoolkate's impressive rise into the top 100 in just over six months came slightly too late to directly qualify in New York. He was world No.110 at the 14 July entry deadline, less than 10 spots outside the main-draw ranking cut-off.

Now ranked No.97, Schoolkate has also reached three Challenger finals this season - claiming titles in Brisbane and Ilkley, UK - to showcase his consistency and growth on the professional circuit.

"Thank you Tennis Australia for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play the US Open main draw," said Schoolkate. "It's such an amazing experience to play in the main draws of the Grand Slams - it's what we as players work towards, week in, week out. I'm excited and ready for the challenge in New York."

Gibson, 21, has also enjoyed a breakthrough year, peaking at world No.107 last month.

The Perth native recently captured her 10th ITF singles title at the W75 event in Granby, Canada, winning 10 consecutive sets after dropping the opener in her first-round match.

Her Northern Hemisphere summer campaign has included quarterfinal appearances at WTA 125 events in Ilkley, UK and Newport, US, either side of a maiden Wimbledon main-draw appearance - which she achieved by winning three matches in qualifying, saving match point in the final round.

Earlier this year, Gibson secured her first Grand Slam main-draw win at the Australian Open, coming from a set down in a memorable debut at Melbourne Park.

Gibson also expressed her gratitude to Tennis Australia for the opportunity to make her US Open main-draw debut.

"This is an incredibly rewarding acknowledgment for all the hard work my team and I have been putting in and for the results I've had this year. I can't wait to get out there and give it my very best and make everyone proud," Gibson said.

Schoolkate and Gibson will join 12 other Australians - eight men and four women - in the US Open main draw, where the action kicks off Sunday 24 August.

A further seven men and 10 women will represent Australia in qualifying, commencing Monday 18 August.