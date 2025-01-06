Taylah Preston

It would mean literally everything really, I really want to qualify here. It’s a massive goal of mine, but I am going to take it one point at a time.

Taylah Preston, 6 Jan 2025
Biography

On Court

  • Started playing as a four-year-old at Greenwood Tennis Club
  • Her first coach was Glen Popovsky
  • Names backhand as her signature shot
  • Won 25 of her 28 singles matches on the ITF World Junior Tour in 2021
  • Coached by Brad Dyer at the Next Step Tennis Academy
  • Says competing is the best part of playing tennis
  • Dream is to win Grand Slam titles and be world No.1
  • Achieved a top-10 world junior ranking in September 2022
  • Was an orange girl for the Australian team at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow
  • Made her Grand Slam main-draw debut as a wildcard at Australian Open 2024, where she played childhood idol Elina Svitolina
  • Later that month, scored her first top-50 win over Magdalena Frech to reach the second round of the WTA 500 event in San Diego
  • Made her Billie Jean King Cup debut in April 2024 and became the first teen debutante to win a singles match for Australia since Ash Barty in 2013.

Off Court

  • Father, Greg, is a boat builder and mother, Sarah, is a bookkeeper
  • She has a younger sister, Chloe
  • If she wasn’t playing tennis, she’d love to be working with animals
  • Does not have a favourite player: “I like different things about different players,” she says
  • Names her parents (“because of how hard they both work to help me”) and Ash Barty (“it’s really cool to see an Australian doing everything she is, while being so humble”) as her role models
  • Favourite food is sushi
  • Named Female Junior Athlete of the Year at the Australian Tennis Awards in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Titles/Finals

Titles

  • Won three ITF World Junior Tour singles titles and four doubles titles in 2021

Finals

  • Advanced to her first singles final at a WTA 125 tournament in Mexico in February 2024

Statistics

Key statistics

Age19
Born27 October 2005
LivesPerth, Western Australia
PlaysRight-handed
CoachBrad Dyer

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2023244
2022606

Latest news

