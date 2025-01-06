- Biography
On Court
- Started playing as a four-year-old at Greenwood Tennis Club
- Her first coach was Glen Popovsky
- Names backhand as her signature shot
- Won 25 of her 28 singles matches on the ITF World Junior Tour in 2021
- Coached by Brad Dyer at the Next Step Tennis Academy
- Says competing is the best part of playing tennis
- Dream is to win Grand Slam titles and be world No.1
- Achieved a top-10 world junior ranking in September 2022
- Was an orange girl for the Australian team at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow
- Made her Grand Slam main-draw debut as a wildcard at Australian Open 2024, where she played childhood idol Elina Svitolina
- Advanced to her first singles final at a WTA 125 tournament in Mexico in February 2024
- Later that month, scored her first top-50 win over Magdalena Frech to reach the second round of the WTA 500 event in San Diego
- Made her Billie Jean King Cup debut in April 2024 and became the first teen debutante to win a singles match for Australia since Ash Barty in 2013.
Off Court
- Father, Greg, is a boat builder and mother, Sarah, is a bookkeeper
- She has a younger sister, Chloe
- If she wasn’t playing tennis, she’d love to be working with animals
- Does not have a favourite player: “I like different things about different players,” she says
- Names her parents (“because of how hard they both work to help me”) and Ash Barty (“it’s really cool to see an Australian doing everything she is, while being so humble”) as her role models
- Favourite food is sushi
- Named Female Junior Athlete of the Year at the Australian Tennis Awards in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Titles/Finals
Titles
- Won three ITF World Junior Tour singles titles and four doubles titles in 2021
Finals
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|19
|Born
|27 October 2005
|Lives
|Perth, Western Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Brad Dyer
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|244
|2022
|606
Latest news
Gallery
Taylah Preston Billie Jean King Cup qualifier 2024
Taylah Preston plays Marcela Zacarias of Mexico during the Billie Jean King Cup qualifier at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane
Taylah Preston Wimbledon qualifying 2025
Taylah Preston in action during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Taylah Preston Wimbledon qualifying 2025
Taylah Preston competing during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Taylah Preston Wimbledon qualifying 2025
Taylah Preston during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Taylah Preston Billie Jean King Cup practice 2024
Taylah Preston during a practice session for the Billie Jean King Cup qualifier at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane
Taylah Preston Billie Jean King Cup practice 2024
Taylah Preston during a practice session for the Billie Jean King Cup qualifier at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane
