In singles, it just feels like I've got an ocean to hit into, especially on returns.

Jordan Thompson, 10 Jan 2025
Biography

On Court

  • Tennis player from the age of four; got into the sport because his parents, Stephen (his coach) and Karen, both played
  • In 2008, was selected to represent Australia at the World Junior Tennis competition
  • Won the Australian Open 2014 Wildcard Play-off, defeating Ben Mitchell in the final 6-3 6-2 4-6 4-6 6-1; he repeated the feat the following year with a gruelling five-set defeat of John-Patrick Smith
  • Tennis hero is Rafael Nadal
  • Professional ambition is to crack the world’s top 100; achieved that feat in May 2016 after winning the Anning Challenger title in China
  • In 2016 won first four ATP Challenger titles to considerably boost his ranking
  • Won first Grand Slam main-draw match at Roland Garros in 2016; lost in the second round to 27th seed Ivo Karlovic, 12-10 in the fifth set
  • Made his Australian Davis Cup debut in 2017 against Czech Republic in the World Group first round tie against Czech Republic in Melbourne; won his first live rubber in straight sets
  • Repeated the feat against the United States in April 2017’s quarterfinals in Brisbane, beating Jack Sock in the opening rubber to help Australia to a 3-1 victory
  • Scored his first win over a world No.1 when he upset Andy Murray in the first round at Queen’s in 2017
  • Made first ATP final at ‘s-Hertogenbosch in 2019, a performance which saw him also break into the world’s top 50
  • Advanced to a Grand Slam fourth round for the first time at the US Open in 2020
  • Helped Australia advance to the 2022 Davis Cup Finals, playing an important role in both singles and doubles
  • In March 2023, upset second seed and world No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the third round of the Indian Wells Masters
  • Scored back-to-back top-20 wins (beating world No.6 Alexander Zverev and world No.12 Casper Ruud) to win his maiden ATP singles title at Los Cabos in Mexico in February 2024.
  • Teamed with American Sebastian Korda to win his first ATP Masters 1000 doubles title at Madrid in May 2024. This made Thompson the first Australian in 18 years to win a clay-court title at this level
  • Won his first Grand Slam title in the US Open men’s doubles competition, triumphing alongside compatriot Max Purcell. They became the first all-Australian team to win the title in 28 years.

Off Court

  • Has an older sister, Karlie
  • Also plays soccer and touch football
  • On a perfect day, he would win the lottery
  • Would have followed a career in rugby league had he not played tennis

Statistics

Key statistics

Age31
Born20 April 1994
Birth PlaceSydney, New South Wales
LivesSydney, New South Wales
PlaysRight-handed
CoachJaymon Crabb
Pro Since2013

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
202355
202284
202177
202051
201964
201872
201794
201679
2015154
2014273
2013315

