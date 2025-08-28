Jordan Thompson

- Biography
On Court
- Tennis player from the age of four; got into the sport because his parents, Stephen (his coach) and Karen, both played
- In 2008, was selected to represent Australia at the World Junior Tennis competition
- Won the Australian Open 2014 Wildcard Play-off, defeating Ben Mitchell in the final 6-3 6-2 4-6 4-6 6-1; he repeated the feat the following year with a gruelling five-set defeat of John-Patrick Smith
- Tennis hero is Rafael Nadal
- Professional ambition is to crack the world’s top 100; achieved that feat in May 2016 after winning the Anning Challenger title in China
- In 2016 won first four ATP Challenger titles to considerably boost his ranking
- Won first Grand Slam main-draw match at Roland Garros in 2016; lost in the second round to 27th seed Ivo Karlovic, 12-10 in the fifth set
- Made his Australian Davis Cup debut in 2017 against Czech Republic in the World Group first round tie against Czech Republic in Melbourne; won his first live rubber in straight sets
- Repeated the feat against the United States in April 2017’s quarterfinals in Brisbane, beating Jack Sock in the opening rubber to help Australia to a 3-1 victory
- Scored his first win over a world No.1 when he upset Andy Murray in the first round at Queen’s in 2017
- Made first ATP final at ‘s-Hertogenbosch in 2019, a performance which saw him also break into the world’s top 50
- Advanced to a Grand Slam fourth round for the first time at the US Open in 2020
- Helped Australia advance to the 2022 Davis Cup Finals, playing an important role in both singles and doubles
- In March 2023, upset second seed and world No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the third round of the Indian Wells Masters
- Scored back-to-back top-20 wins (beating world No.6 Alexander Zverev and world No.12 Casper Ruud) to win his maiden ATP singles title at Los Cabos in Mexico in February 2024.
- Teamed with American Sebastian Korda to win his first ATP Masters 1000 doubles title at Madrid in May 2024. This made Thompson the first Australian in 18 years to win a clay-court title at this level
- Won his first Grand Slam title in the US Open men’s doubles competition, triumphing alongside compatriot Max Purcell. They became the first all-Australian team to win the title in 28 years.
Off Court
- Has an older sister, Karlie
- Also plays soccer and touch football
- On a perfect day, he would win the lottery
- Would have followed a career in rugby league had he not played tennis
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|31
|Born
|20 April 1994
|Birth Place
|Sydney, New South Wales
|Lives
|Sydney, New South Wales
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Jaymon Crabb
|Pro Since
|2013
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|55
|2022
|84
|2021
|77
|2020
|51
|2019
|64
|2018
|72
|2017
|94
|2016
|79
|2015
|154
|2014
|273
|2013
|315
Gallery
Thompson Herbert Wimbledon doubles 2025
Jordan Thompson and Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France competing during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Thompson Herbert Wimbledon doubles 2025
Jordan Thompson and Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France in doubles during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Jordan Thompson at US Open 2025
Jordan Thompson during the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, Queens, New York City
Jordan Thompson at French Open 2025
Jordan Thompson during the French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris, France
Jordan Thompson at Wimbledon 2025
Jordan Thompson in action during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
