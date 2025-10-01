- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Selected to represent Australia at the Longines Future Tennis Aces tournament in Paris, 2013
- Represented Australia at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, where he won a silver medal in doubles with Adrian Andreev
- Competed at all four junior Grand Slam events in 2018, making the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the doubles semifinals at Wimbledon
- Cracked the ITF world junior top 15 in November 2018
- Named Junior Male Athlete of the Year at the 2018 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards
- Favourite surface is Plexicushion
- Trains at the Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Homebush, NSW
- Hero is Japan’s Kei Nishikori
- Goal is to hopefully win a Grand Slam title and represent Australia in Davis Cup
- Named as orange boy for the 2021 Davis Cup Finals
- Won first ATP Challenger title at Playford in October 2022
- Won the Australian Open 2023 men’s doubles title with Jason Kubler as wildcards. Hijikata was ranked No.277 at the time and contesting only his third tour-level doubles tournament
- Made the fourth round in singles at US Open 2023 as a wildcard
- Broke into the world’s top 100 in singles for the first time in September 2023
- Made his Olympic debut at Paris 2024
Off Court
- Enjoys tennis because “you can travel the world and meet new friends”
- Five words that sum up Hijikata: cheeky, smart, funny, tough and focused
- Favourite city is New York because “there are heaps of fun things to do and fun places to visit”
- Favourite food is fish and Japanese
- If not a tennis player he would be a baseball player or a doctor
Titles/Finals
Titles
2019 Fayetteville ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|24
|Born
|23 February 2001
|Birth place
|Sydney, New South Wales
|Lives
|Willoughby, New South Wales
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Jarrad Bunt
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|71
|2022
|166
|2021
|369
|2020
|677
|2019
|746
|2018
|1745
Latest news
Gallery
Rinky Hijikata at French Open 2025
Rinky Hijikata strides at the French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris, France
Rinky Hijikata Australian Open round 1 2025
Rinky Hijikata during 1st round on Court 3 at the Australian Open, Melbourne Park
Rinky Hijikata Paris Olympics round 1 2024
Rinky Hijikata in action during his round 1 match against Daniil Medvedev at Roland Garros at Paris 2024 Olympics in France
Rinky Hijikata Wimbledon doubles final 2025
Rinky Hijikata and David Pel of Netherlands in the Gentlemen's doubles final during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Rinky Hijikata Paris Olympics practice 2024
Rinky Hijikata during a practice session at Roland Garros at Paris 2024 Olympics in France
Rinky Hijikata Australian Open studio 2025
Rinky Hijikata poses in the studio, behind the scenes at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
