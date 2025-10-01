Rinky Hijikata

I said at the French (Open) that I felt like I was in for a big result and I just had to kind of keep plugging away at it.

Rinky Hijikata, 20 Jun 2024
Biography

On Court

  • Selected to represent Australia at the Longines Future Tennis Aces tournament in Paris, 2013
  • Represented Australia at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, where he won a silver medal in doubles with Adrian Andreev
  • Competed at all four junior Grand Slam events in 2018, making the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the doubles semifinals at Wimbledon
  • Cracked the ITF world junior top 15 in November 2018
  • Named Junior Male Athlete of the Year at the 2018 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards
  • Favourite surface is Plexicushion
  • Trains at the Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Homebush, NSW
  • Hero is Japan’s Kei Nishikori
  • Goal is to hopefully win a Grand Slam title and represent Australia in Davis Cup
  • Named as orange boy for the 2021 Davis Cup Finals
  • Won first ATP Challenger title at Playford in October 2022
  • Won the Australian Open 2023 men’s doubles title with Jason Kubler as wildcards. Hijikata was ranked No.277 at the time and contesting only his third tour-level doubles tournament
  • Made the fourth round in singles at US Open 2023 as a wildcard
  • Broke into the world’s top 100 in singles for the first time in September 2023
  • Made his Olympic debut at Paris 2024

 

Off Court

  • Enjoys tennis because “you can travel the world and meet new friends”
  • Five words that sum up Hijikata: cheeky, smart, funny, tough and focused
  • Favourite city is New York because “there are heaps of fun things to do and fun places to visit”
  • Favourite food is fish and Japanese
  • If not a tennis player he would be a baseball player or a doctor

 

Titles/Finals

Titles

2019 Fayetteville ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age24
Born23 February 2001
Birth placeSydney, New South Wales
LivesWilloughby, New South Wales
PlaysRight-handed
CoachJarrad Bunt

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
202371
2022166
2021369
2020677
2019746
20181745

