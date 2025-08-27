Tristan Schoolkate

Australia

active

It's great, very happy with the week. Tough final today but happy to come out on top.

Tristan Schoolkate, 3 Feb 2025
Biography

On Court

  • began playing tennis at age four
  • initially coached by his father, who was a tennis coach at Claremont Lawn Tennis Club
  • grew up playing on grass, which he considers his favourite surface
  • represented Australia at the World Junior Tennis finals in Prostejov, Czech Republic
  • later in 2015, reached the final of the 14/u Australian Championships at Melbourne Park
  • in December 2018, won the Australian Championships 18/u doubles title with Dane Sweeny
  • was a hitting partner at the Hopman Cup; in 2019 he practised with Alexander Zverev and Lucas Pouille
  • won his first match at a junior Grand Slam event en route to the third round of the Wimbledon boys’ singles
  • cracked the top 40 in the world ITF junior rankings in 2019
  • often trains with Australian doubles Grand Slam champion John Peers when the two players are back in Perth

Off Court

  • completed Year 12 studies in 2018

Statistics

Key statistics

Age24
Born26 February 2001
Birth placePerth, WA
LivesPerth, WA
PlaysRight-handed
CoachAndrew Roberts

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2023260
2022404
2021611
2020832
2019866

