Biography
On Court
- began playing tennis at age four
- initially coached by his father, who was a tennis coach at Claremont Lawn Tennis Club
- grew up playing on grass, which he considers his favourite surface
- represented Australia at the World Junior Tennis finals in Prostejov, Czech Republic
- later in 2015, reached the final of the 14/u Australian Championships at Melbourne Park
- in December 2018, won the Australian Championships 18/u doubles title with Dane Sweeny
- was a hitting partner at the Hopman Cup; in 2019 he practised with Alexander Zverev and Lucas Pouille
- won his first match at a junior Grand Slam event en route to the third round of the Wimbledon boys’ singles
- cracked the top 40 in the world ITF junior rankings in 2019
- often trains with Australian doubles Grand Slam champion John Peers when the two players are back in Perth
Off Court
- completed Year 12 studies in 2018
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|24
|Born
|26 February 2001
|Birth place
|Perth, WA
|Lives
|Perth, WA
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Andrew Roberts
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|260
|2022
|404
|2021
|611
|2020
|832
|2019
|866
Gallery
Tristan Schoolkate Wimbledon qualifying 2025
Tristan Schoolkate in action during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Tristan Schoolkate Queensland Tennis Centre qualifying 2024
Tristan Schoolkate during qualifying round 2 at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane
Tristan Schoolkate Wimbledon qualifying 2025
Tristan Schoolkate during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Tristan Schoolkate at French Open 2025
Tristan Schoolkate lines up a forehand during the French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris, France
Tristan Schoolkate at French Open 2025
Tristan Schoolkate during the French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris, France
