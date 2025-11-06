Rising Aussies: Ami Dalla Pozza

Fourteen-year-old Ami Dalla Pozza from New South Wales is one of the contenders competing in the De Minaur Tour Junior Finals this week in Sydney.

The No.1 seed in the 14/u girls’ singles division, Dalla Pozza is aiming to improve on her runners-up finish last year in the 12/u category, which would earn her a once-in-a-lifetime experience working with Australian top-10 star Alex de Minaur.

In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior players, Dalla Pozza discusses her start in tennis, the enjoyment tennis provides, and her admiration for Coco Gauff.

Tennis.com.au: How did you get into tennis?

Ami Dalla Pozza: My dad just signed me up for a lot of sports, and then I chose tennis at the end of it all. I did cheerleading and swimming as well.

Who’s your favourite player?

My favourite is Coco Gauff because she’s young and she’s good at tennis.

What do you try and implement from Coco’s game into your game?

I love her attitude and how she carries herself on court, her focus, and her mindset when she plays.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve received on court?

I think just have fun and stay positive, just enjoy what you’re doing.

What do you enjoy about tennis?

I love travelling, I love trying new food from different places, and the competitiveness on court because tennis is a pretty tough sport, so winning is a great achievement.

What is your long-term tennis goal?

Probably to win a Grand Slam.

