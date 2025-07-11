Ceressa Jackson: A rising star of Australian tennis

Ceressa Jackson is reaching new heights on the tennis court.

The 14-year-old recently helped Queensland to their second straight 15/u girls Australian Teams Championships title and is currently representing Australia in the 14/u Wimbledon invitational.

In our series profiling Australia's most promising junior players, Jackson details her ambition to follow in the footsteps of two legendary Queenslanders.

She also has Serena Williams and Steffi Graf - the 23-time and 22-time major champions, respectively - in her sights.

Tennis.com.au: How did you get into tennis?

Ceressa Jackson: "Right here in Queensland, I was watching it on TV and I found the love for the sport, and I picked up a racquet and just started playing."

Was there anyone in particular that you were watching?

"I was inspired by Ash Barty and Sam Stosur. I think they're two great Queenslanders who have gone far in tennis."

What is it about their game that inspires you?

"I think their attitude on court. They're very composed, they're always in a great mood, and I'm trying to be like them one day."

How does it feel to be selected for the Wimbledon 14/u event?

"It's really exciting. This is my first Grand Slam, and when I got the call, I was already nervous because the boys' selection had already been decided, and it was a tight squeeze between me and another girl. So when I got the call, I was thrilled."

What has been your favourite on-court tennis memory so far?

"Probably when I played the under-12 Bruce Cup down in Canberra. I love a team environment, and winning the Bruce Cup in Canberra was a great experience."

What is the best piece of advice you've received on the tennis court?

"The match isn't over until the last point. Even if you're match point down, you can still win the match from there. I've done it myself and I've seen it happen."

What is your long-term tennis goal?

"The 2032 Olympics are going to be here [in Brisbane], so that's a goal of mine to make that team and to win 24 Grand Slams."

What would competing at the Olympics in your home state mean to you?

"It would mean a lot. I love team environments and especially representing Australia. I've done it before, but this would be different here in my home country."

