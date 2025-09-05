Biography

On Court

  • Made his Grand Slam junior main-draw debut in the Australian Open 2024 boys’ singles competition as a wildcard
  • Selected to represent Australia in the 2024 Junior Davis Cup

Off Court

  • Father is Lleyton Hewitt, a former world No.1 and three-time Grand Slam singles champion
  • Mother is Bec Hewitt (nee Cartwright), an Australian actress and singer
  • Has an older sister, Mia, and a younger sister, Ava

Statistics

Key statistics

Age16
Born11 December 2008
Birth PlaceSydney, Australia
LivesSydney, Australia
PlaysRight-handed

Gallery