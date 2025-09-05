- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Made his Grand Slam junior main-draw debut in the Australian Open 2024 boys’ singles competition as a wildcard
- Selected to represent Australia in the 2024 Junior Davis Cup
Off Court
- Father is Lleyton Hewitt, a former world No.1 and three-time Grand Slam singles champion
- Mother is Bec Hewitt (nee Cartwright), an Australian actress and singer
- Has an older sister, Mia, and a younger sister, Ava
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|16
|Born
|11 December 2008
|Birth Place
|Sydney, Australia
|Lives
|Sydney, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
Gallery
Cruz Hewitt at Wimbledon 2025
Cruz Hewitt and Mark Ceban competing in junior doubles during The Championships, Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Cruz Hewitt at the 2025 Australian Open
Cruz Hewitt celebrates on court 3 during the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Cruz Hewitt and Lachlan McFadzean at the 2024 Australian Open
Cruz Hewitt and Lachlan McFadzean play Hayden Jones and Alexander Razeghi on 1573 Arena during the 2024 Australian Open.
Cruz Hewitt and Mark Ceban in junior doubles at Wimbledon 2025
Cruz Hewitt and Mark Ceban competing in junior doubles during The Championships, Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Cruz Hewitt at Wimbledon 2025
Cruz Hewitt in action during The Championships, Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Cruz Hewitt at the 2025 French Open
Cruz Hewitt in action during the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France.
