Taiki Takizawa

Australia

Australia

active

Biography

On Court

  • In 2023, the Gold Coast-based teenager featured in the Asia-Pacific Elite 14-and-under Trophy at the Australian Open before representing Australia at the ITF World Junior Tennis Competition in Malaysia.

  • As a child, he tried swimming, golf, cricket and soccer but settled on tennis as his sport.

  • Cites Ben Shelton as his favourite player to watch for his big serve and forehand

  • Would choose Novak Djokovic’s return if he could steal one stroke from any other player. 

Statistics

Key statistics

Born13 July 2010
BirthplaceJapan
PlaysLeft-handed

Doubles titles

  • 2025: J100 Cairo (w/ Luis Andres Flores Avila), J100 Aridea (w/ Christian Pizzolante)

Doubles finals

  • 2025: J100 Aridea (w/ Hongjin Qi) 

Year-end singles ranking history

YearWorld ranking
2025-

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