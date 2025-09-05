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Biography
On Court
In 2023, the Gold Coast-based teenager featured in the Asia-Pacific Elite 14-and-under Trophy at the Australian Open before representing Australia at the ITF World Junior Tennis Competition in Malaysia.
As a child, he tried swimming, golf, cricket and soccer but settled on tennis as his sport.
Cites Ben Shelton as his favourite player to watch for his big serve and forehand
Would choose Novak Djokovic’s return if he could steal one stroke from any other player.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|13 July 2010
|Birthplace
|Japan
|Plays
|Left-handed
Doubles titles
- 2025: J100 Cairo (w/ Luis Andres Flores Avila), J100 Aridea (w/ Christian Pizzolante)
Doubles finals
- 2025: J100 Aridea (w/ Hongjin Qi)
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|World ranking
|2025
|-
Latest news
Gallery
Taiki Takizawa at Australian Open 2026
Taiki Takizawa (AUS) during round 2 of the juniors on court 6 at the 2026 Australian Open Monday, January 26, 2026.
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