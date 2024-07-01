Aussie weekly wrap: Emotional victories and major breakthroughs

To say it has been a big week in Australian tennis would be a massive understatement.

An 18-strong contingent took part in the Wimbledon qualifying competition, with Alex Bolt and Olivia Gadecki producing incredible runs to secure coveted main-draw spots.

Doubles star Ellen Perez captured the biggest grass-court title of her career in Germany, while Max Purcell, Matt Ebden and John Peers all contested ATP finals in Great Britain. A further five Australian players claimed titles at ITF level this week.

The Australian Olympic team heading to Paris next month was also announced, while the most promising juniors from across the country competed at the Australian Teams Championships on the Gold Coast.

This week's most outstanding performers include:

Alex Bolt: The 31-year-old made the most of an alternate spot in the Wimbledon qualifying draw, completing a successful qualifying campaign at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in six years. Bolt even saved a match point in an epic final-round victory.

> READ: Bolt wins dramatic five-set thriller to qualify at Wimbledon 2024

Olivia Gadecki: The 22-year-old achieved a lifelong dream by qualifying at Wimbledon. Gadecki scored her third career top-100 win, beating sixth seed Maria Timofeeva in the opening round, during an impressive run.

Talia Gibson: The 20-year-old scored the biggest win of her career, beating world No.117 Jana Fett in the opening round of the Wimbledon qualifying competition. Gibson went on to reach the final round in a career-best run.

Maddison Inglis: After sneaking into the Wimbledon qualifying draw as an alternate, the 26-year-old made the most of her good fortune by charging into the final round.

James Duckworth: The 32-year-old also had good fortune on his side, receiving a lucky-loser position in the Wimbledon main draw. Duckworth earned this chance by reaching the final round in qualifying.

> READ: Duckworth credits influence of new coach for impressive form revival

Li Tu: Competing at Wimbledon for the first time, the 28-year-old progressed to the second round in qualifying. Tu fell just short of a spot in the final round, edged out in a final-set tiebreak against world No.101 Luca Van Assche.

Maya Joint: The 18-year-old continued her meteoric rise, scoring a first win at Wimbledon to reach the second round in her qualifying debut. This improved Joint's season record on the pro tour to 42 wins from her 57 matches.

Destanee Aiava: The resurgent 24-year-old scored her first win at Wimbledon in seven years, advancing to the second round in the women's qualifying singles competition.

Ellen Perez: The 28-year-old combined with American Nicole Melichar-Martinez to claim the doubles title at a WTA 500 tournament in Bad Homburg (Germany). This is Perez's third doubles title of the year.

The perfect lead up to Wimbledon 🏆@EllenPerez95 scores her seventh career @WTA doubles title and her second on grass.#GoAussieshttps://t.co/P29ZTHZKjI — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) June 30, 2024





Max Purcell: The 26-year-old progressed to his first tour-level singles final at an ATP 250 tournament in Eastbourne (Great Britain). Purcell tallied six wins in a confidence-boosting run that began in qualifying.

Matt Ebden and John Peers: Teaming up for the first time since October 2022, the 36-year-old Ebden and 35-year-old Peers advanced to the doubles final at the ATP 250 tournament in Eastbourne. This was Ebden's fourth tour-level doubles final appearance of the season and Peers' second.

Aleksandar Vukic: The 28-year-old continued his solid grass-court form, reaching the singles semifinals as a lucky loser at the ATP 250 tournament in Eastbourne. Vukic's run included a victory against world No.23 Alexander Bublik.

James McCabe: The 20-year-old made a major breakthrough at the ATP 250 tournament in Eastbourne, posting his first top-100 win (beating world No.80 Mackenzie McDonald) to qualify at an ATP-level event for the first time.

Adam Walton: The 25-year-old recorded several new milestones at an ATP 250 tournament in Mallorca (Spain). Walton scored his first pro-level wins on grass to qualify, then posted his first ATP-level main-draw win in the opening round.

Melisa Ercan: The 18-year-old advanced to the biggest singles semifinal of her career at an ITF 50 tournament in Palma del Rio (Spain). The in-form National Tennis Academy athlete has now won 11 of her past 13 matches.

Matthew Dellavedova: The 24-year-old was a singles semifinalist at an ITF 25 tournament in Klosters (Switzerland). This was Dellavedova's eighth semifinal appearance in the past 12 months.

Joshua Charlton: The 24-year-old won his second consecutive doubles title with American Patrick Maloney at an ITF 15 tournament in Los Angeles (USA). A winner of five ITF doubles titles so far in 2024, Charlton's season record now stands at 25 wins from his 30 matches.

Stefani Webb: The 19-year-old scooped the doubles title at an ITF 15 tournament in Los Angeles alongside Ukrainian Anita Sahdiieva. This is Webb's third ITF doubles title and her first of the season.

Lily Fairclough and Tenika McGiffen: The Aussie combination were doubles finalists at an ITF 15 tournament in Los Angeles. This was 18-year-old Fairclough's sixth career ITF doubles final appearance and 25-year-old McGiffin's second.

Ella Simmons: The 20-year-old finished runners-up in doubles at an ITF 15 tournament in Monastir (Tunisia) with Indonesia's Janice Tjen. It was Simmons' third career ITF doubles final appearance and first this season.

Heath Davidson: The 37-year-old won the quad singles title at an ITF wheelchair tennis tournament in Eastbourne (Great Britain). This is Davidson's 10th career singles title and his third of the season. He was also a doubles finalist alongside Turkey's Ahmet Kaplan.

Anderson Parker: The 26-year-old was crowned the men's singles champion at the Brisbane Wheelchair Classic, beating compatriot Ben Weekes in the final. This is Anderson's third ITF wheelchair tennis singles title.

Anderson Parker and Ben Weekes: The Aussie pair won the men's doubles title at the Brisbane Wheelchair Classic, beating Finn Broadbent and Jin Woodman in the final. This is Parker's eight career ITF wheelchair tennis doubles title and 39-year-old Weekes' 57th.

> READ: Train with Ben Weekes - "Be open to working with your team"

Koharu Nishikawa: The 15-year-old extended her winning streak to eight matches by reaching the girls' singles semifinals at an ITF J100 tournament in Bruchkoebel (Germany).

