Perez wins biggest grass-court doubles title of her career

Bad Homburg, Germany

Ellen Perez will head to Wimbledon with brimming confidence after capturing the biggest grass-court doubles title of her career.

Bad Homburg doubles CHAMPS 🏆🫂@nicole_melichar & @EllenPerez95 capture their second team title of the season with victory over Chan/Kudermetova!#BHO24 pic.twitter.com/hTlHR1hFvG — wta (@WTA) June 29, 2024

The 28-year-old Australian and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez were crowned doubles champions at a WTA 500 tournament in Bad Homburg today, securing the title with a hard-fought 4-6 6-3 [10-8] victory against Chan Hao-Ching and Veronika Kudermetova.





This is world No.9 Perez's seventh career WTA doubles title and her second on grass, following victory at WTA 250 level at 's-Hertogenbosch in 2022.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez are now on a three-match winning streak in finals as a team, an impressive turnaround from eight consecutive finals losses recorded between September 2022 and February this year.

The in-form duo now turn their attention to Wimbledon, where they are the third seeds in the women's doubles competition.

Aussies in action - Bad Homburg

RESULTS

Women's doubles, final

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Veronika Kudermetova 4-6 6-3 [10-8]

Eastbourne, Great Britain

American Taylor Fritz has spoiled Max Purcell's quest to win a first ATP singles title.

The world No.13 recorded a 6-4 6-3 victory against the 26-year-old Australian in today's final at the ATP 250 tournament in Eastbourne.

Fritz proved untouchable on serve throughout the 70-minute encounter, firing nine aces and not facing a break point.

It ends an incredible run for Purcell, who tallied six wins after coming through qualifying to advance to his first tour-level singles final.

Aussies in action - Eastbourne

RESULTS

Men's singles, final

[1] Taylor Fritz (USA) d [Q] Max Purcell (AUS) 6-4 6-3

