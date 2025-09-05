Destanee Aiava

australia

Australia

active

Everyone was all of a sudden interested in either the outfits, or my tennis, or the Collins match. My phone did not stop blowing up. I had to change my settings and everything.

Destanee Aiava, 13 May 2025
destanee-aiava-profile-close-up

Biography

On Court

  • Won the singles and doubles events at the 2011 Australian Optus Championships
  • In 2012, selected to represent Australia at the Longines Future Tennis Aces tournament in Paris; she went on to win the tournament. Her prize was a opportunity to hit with 22-time Grand Slam Champion Steffi Graf
  • Went a sparkling 41-7 on the ITF junior circuit in 2014, winning five titles (including the U18 Canadian World Ranking Event Montreal)
  • Reached the third round of the Australian Open junior championships in 2014 and 2015
  • Represented Australia in Junior Fed Cup play in 2014 and 2015; both years competed in the competition finals, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico (2014) and Madrid, Spain (2015)
  • In just her fourth ever pro tournament, reached the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF event in Melbourne.
  • Upset No.3 seed Sara Tomic en route to the semifinals of the 18/u Australian Championships in 2015
  • Advanced to her first final at the Canberra Claycourt International #1 in March 2016 after beginning the week as a qualifier
  • At the Brisbane International in 2017, won three rounds of qualifying before beating Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the main draw to win her first WTA tour-level match.
  • Made her Grand Slam debut at Australian Open 2017 at age 16, becoming the first player to be born in 2000 or later to compete in a major
  • Won her first professional title at the Australian Pro Tour event in Perth in February 2017
  • In April 2018, captured her first pro title overseas at the ITF 25K event in Osaka, Japan (beating former world No.38 Rebecca Marino in the final)
  • That same month, debuted in Australia’s Fed Cup team for the World Group Play-off tie against Netherlands in Wollongong, winning the doubles rubber with Daria Gavrilova
  • Stunned world No.10 and second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the first round of the WTA grass-court tournament in ‘s-Hertogenbosch (June 2019)
  • In November 2022, won the Australian Pro Tour title in Traralgon, her first tournament win in three-and-a-half years
  • Was among a record five Australian women to qualify at US Open 2024.

Off Court

  • Goal is to one day become world No.1 which inspires her to continually improve her game, much like her hero Roger Federer
  • Mother is a former rugby player; father is the Australian UFC coach
  • Started out playing soccer but says she was kicked off her junior team because I wouldn’t pass the ball
  • Nickname is ‘Des’.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age25
Born10 May 2000
Birth PlaceMelbourne, Victoria
LivesNarre Warren, Victoria
Height175 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachNicole Kriz
Pro Since2015

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2023186
2022402
2021310
2020214
2019197
2018249
2017150
2016382
2015674

Gallery