Destanee Aiava

Biography
On Court
- Won the singles and doubles events at the 2011 Australian Optus Championships
- In 2012, selected to represent Australia at the Longines Future Tennis Aces tournament in Paris; she went on to win the tournament. Her prize was a opportunity to hit with 22-time Grand Slam Champion Steffi Graf
- Went a sparkling 41-7 on the ITF junior circuit in 2014, winning five titles (including the U18 Canadian World Ranking Event Montreal)
- Reached the third round of the Australian Open junior championships in 2014 and 2015
- Represented Australia in Junior Fed Cup play in 2014 and 2015; both years competed in the competition finals, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico (2014) and Madrid, Spain (2015)
- In just her fourth ever pro tournament, reached the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF event in Melbourne.
- Upset No.3 seed Sara Tomic en route to the semifinals of the 18/u Australian Championships in 2015
- Advanced to her first final at the Canberra Claycourt International #1 in March 2016 after beginning the week as a qualifier
- At the Brisbane International in 2017, won three rounds of qualifying before beating Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the main draw to win her first WTA tour-level match.
- Made her Grand Slam debut at Australian Open 2017 at age 16, becoming the first player to be born in 2000 or later to compete in a major
- Won her first professional title at the Australian Pro Tour event in Perth in February 2017
- In April 2018, captured her first pro title overseas at the ITF 25K event in Osaka, Japan (beating former world No.38 Rebecca Marino in the final)
- That same month, debuted in Australia’s Fed Cup team for the World Group Play-off tie against Netherlands in Wollongong, winning the doubles rubber with Daria Gavrilova
- Stunned world No.10 and second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the first round of the WTA grass-court tournament in ‘s-Hertogenbosch (June 2019)
- In November 2022, won the Australian Pro Tour title in Traralgon, her first tournament win in three-and-a-half years
- Was among a record five Australian women to qualify at US Open 2024.
Off Court
- Goal is to one day become world No.1 which inspires her to continually improve her game, much like her hero Roger Federer
- Mother is a former rugby player; father is the Australian UFC coach
- Started out playing soccer but says she was kicked off her junior team because I wouldn’t pass the ball
- Nickname is ‘Des’.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|25
|Born
|10 May 2000
|Birth Place
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Lives
|Narre Warren, Victoria
|Height
|175 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Nicole Kriz
|Pro Since
|2015
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|186
|2022
|402
|2021
|310
|2020
|214
|2019
|197
|2018
|249
|2017
|150
|2016
|382
|2015
|674
Latest news
Gallery
Destanee Aiava at French Open 2025
Destanee Aiava serves during the French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris, France
Destanee Aiava Glam Slam Celebrity Match 2025
Destanee Aiava in action during the Glam Slam Celebrity Match on Court 6 at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Destanee Aiava Wimbledon Qualifying 2025
Destanee Aiava competing during the Wimbledon Qualifying Competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Destanee Aiava Wimbledon Qualifying 2025
Destanee Aiava in action during the Wimbledon Qualifying Competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Destanee Aiava Australian Open Doubles 2025
Destanee Aiava during Women's Doubles 1st Round on 1573 Arena at the Australian Open, Melbourne Park
Destanee Aiava Wimbledon Qualifying 2025
Destanee Aiava during the Wimbledon Qualifying Competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
