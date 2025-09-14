Aleksandar Vukic

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Played college tennis for University of Illinois; graduated with a finance degree
- Won first professional title at the ITF Futures event in Champaign, USA in July 2017
- Qualified for the Sydney International in 2018, marking the first time he played an ATP main draw
- Made the final round of Australian Open 2020 qualifying, then his best Grand Slam result
- Defeated world No.56 Feliciano Lopez to make first ATP Challenger final in Monterrey in March 2020
- Broke into the world’s top 200 in March 2020
- Made his Grand Slam main draw debut at Roland Garros in 2020 after defeating three higher-ranked opponents in qualifying
- Made first ATP tour-level quarterfinal at Adelaide International in January 2022; reached a second in Sofia in September that year
- Scored first Grand Slam main draw win at Australian Open 2022
- In February 2022, won first Challenger title in Bengaluru, India, the biggest title of his career to date and first pro title in almost five years
- Won three round of qualifying to reach the main draw at Australian Open 2023
- Made top-100 debut in May 2023
- Reached his first ATP singles final at Atlanta in July 2023
- Broke into the world’s top 50 in August 2023
Off Court
- Parents are Ljiljana and Rad; introduced to tennis at age five because his older brother, Vladimir, also played
- Follows soccer and basketball in his spare time.
Statistics
Key statistics
Age
|29
|Born
|6 April 1996
|Birth Place
|Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
|Lives
|Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
|Height
|188 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Pro Since
|2018
Year-end ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|62
|2022
|140
|2021
|156
|2020
|194
|2019
|271
|2018
|458
|2017
|481
|2016
|787
|2015
|717
|2014
|1321