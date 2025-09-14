Aleksandar Vukic

australian-flag

Australia

active

Tonight I'm gonna get some sleep and then tomorrow I'm gonna think about whoever I play. Listen, it's not supposed to get easier from here.

Aleksandar Vukic, 15 Jan 2025
Aleksandar Vukic at a press conference

Biography

On Court

  • Played college tennis for University of Illinois; graduated with a finance degree
  • Won first professional title at the ITF Futures event in Champaign, USA in July 2017
  • Qualified for the Sydney International in 2018, marking the first time he played an ATP main draw
  • Made the final round of Australian Open 2020 qualifying, then his best Grand Slam result
  • Defeated world No.56 Feliciano Lopez to make first ATP Challenger final in Monterrey in March 2020
  • Broke into the world’s top 200 in March 2020
  • Made his Grand Slam main draw debut at Roland Garros in 2020 after defeating three higher-ranked opponents in qualifying
  • Made first ATP tour-level quarterfinal at Adelaide International in January 2022; reached a second in Sofia in September that year
  • Scored first Grand Slam main draw win at Australian Open 2022
  • In February 2022, won first Challenger title in Bengaluru, India, the biggest title of his career to date and first pro title in almost five years
  • Won three round of qualifying to reach the main draw at Australian Open 2023
  • Made top-100 debut in May 2023
  • Reached his first ATP singles final at Atlanta in July 2023
  • Broke into the world’s top 50 in August 2023

Off Court

  • Parents are Ljiljana and Rad; introduced to tennis at age five because his older brother, Vladimir, also played
  • Follows soccer and basketball in his spare time.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age
29
Born6 April 1996
Birth PlaceSydney, New South Wales, Australia
LivesSydney, New South Wales, Australia
Height188 cm
PlaysRight-handed
Pro Since2018

Year-end ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
202362
2022140
2021156
2020194
2019271
2018458
2017481
2016787
2015717
20141321

Latest news