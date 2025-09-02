Heath Davidson

australian-flag

Australia

active

I always love coming out to Hume and playing in the two weeks leading into the AO.

Heath Davidson, 13 Dec 2024
Heath Davidson plays a tennis shot

Biography

On Court

  • Began playing tennis at age 14
  • Prefers hard courts
  • Goal is to become one of the world’s best quad players and win a Paralympic medal
  • Achieved the second of those goals when he combined with Dylan Alcott to win Paralympic gold for Australia in the quad doubles final at Rio 2016
  • Achieved the first of those goals when he peaked at world No.3 in the ITF quad singles rankings in November 2022
  • Is a four-time Grand Slam doubles champion, winning four straight Australian Open quad doubles trophies with Alcott (2018-2021)
  • Also a quad doubles finalist at the US Open (2021, with Alcott) and Roland Garros (2022, with Silva)
  • Best tennis memories were being there to watch Lleyton Hewitt defeat Roger Federer in the 2003 Davis Cup semifinals in Melbourne, and winning the World Team Cup doubles title with Alcott in 2016.

Off Court

  • Sporting heroes are Roger Federer, Steph Curry and Dustin Martin
  • If not a tennis player, would be a personal trainer.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age38
Born9 May 1987
Birth PlaceRosebud, VIC
PlaysRight-handed
CoachMarco Persi and Francois Vogelsberger

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
20223
20217
20207
20197
20185
20175
201621

Latest news