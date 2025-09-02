Heath Davidson

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Began playing tennis at age 14
- Prefers hard courts
- Goal is to become one of the world’s best quad players and win a Paralympic medal
- Achieved the second of those goals when he combined with Dylan Alcott to win Paralympic gold for Australia in the quad doubles final at Rio 2016
- Achieved the first of those goals when he peaked at world No.3 in the ITF quad singles rankings in November 2022
- Is a four-time Grand Slam doubles champion, winning four straight Australian Open quad doubles trophies with Alcott (2018-2021)
- Also a quad doubles finalist at the US Open (2021, with Alcott) and Roland Garros (2022, with Silva)
- Best tennis memories were being there to watch Lleyton Hewitt defeat Roger Federer in the 2003 Davis Cup semifinals in Melbourne, and winning the World Team Cup doubles title with Alcott in 2016.
Off Court
- Sporting heroes are Roger Federer, Steph Curry and Dustin Martin
- If not a tennis player, would be a personal trainer.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|38
|Born
|9 May 1987
|Birth Place
|Rosebud, VIC
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Marco Persi and Francois Vogelsberger
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2022
|3
|2021
|7
|2020
|7
|2019
|7
|2018
|5
|2017
|5
|2016
|21