Biography
On Court
- Made his Grand Slam debut at Australian Open 2024
- Won his first ITF Super Series at the Melbourne Wheelchair Classic in 2023
- His favorite player is Rafeal Nadal. He says his style is so crazy and out there; he loves watching him play
- Loves playing tennis and considers his team part of the family
- Part of the Cape Fear Academy’s boys tennis team and won tennis player of the week for key contributions in the singles and doubles games.
Off Court
- Plays basketball to a high level
- Works part time to fund his dream of becoming a pro tennis player
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|27
|Born
|28 January 1998
|Birth place
|NSW, Australia
|Lives
|NSW, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Keegan Oh-Chee