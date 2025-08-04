Biography

On Court

  • Made his Grand Slam debut at Australian Open 2024
  • Won his first ITF Super Series at the Melbourne Wheelchair Classic in 2023
  • His favorite player is Rafeal Nadal. He says his style is so crazy and out there; he loves watching him play
  • Loves playing tennis and considers his team part of the family
  • Part of the Cape Fear Academy’s boys tennis team and won tennis player of the week for key contributions in the singles and doubles games.

Off Court

  • Plays basketball to a high level
  • Works part time to fund his dream of becoming a pro tennis player

Statistics

Key statistics

Age27
Born28 January 1998
Birth placeNSW, Australia
LivesNSW, Australia
PlaysRight-handed
CoachKeegan Oh-Chee

Latest news