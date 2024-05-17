Ben Weekes

- Biography
On Court
- Began playing tennis at age five, and wheelchair tennis aged 16
- Favourite surface is hard court
- Competed in the Junior World Cup in 2002
- Captured his maiden ITF title in 2002, winning the NSW Open
- Represented Australia at the 2004 Paralympics in Athens; went on to compete in four more Paralympics (Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020)
- Loves the Paralympics because of their special significance – they’re only held once every four years and it’s a chance to represent Australia
- Claimed six ITF titles in 2004, with four coming on home soil
- Broke into the top 10 for the first time in 2007
- Ended every season from 2005-2013 ranked inside the ITF top 20
- Made his Wimbledon debut at the 2012 event
- Won biggest career singles title at ITF 2 Series event in South Africa (May 2012)
- Won seven ITF Futures Series titles across 2021-22, his first professional titles since 2019
- Finished the 2021 and 2022 seasons at world No.25, his highest year-end ranking since 2018
- Ultimate ambitions are to win Grand Slam titles, a Paralympic gold medal and to attract more recognition for wheelchair tennis in Australia
- Favourite tournament is the Sardinia Open in Italy due to the weather, friendly staff and his strong history at the event
- Won Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability award in 2013 at the Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards
- Favourite player is Gustavo Kuerten; tennis hero is Serena Williams
Off Court
- Enjoys travelling overseas to disadvantaged countries to promote equality and inclusion in the community and in disability tennis
- Plays the piano and has studied music to a very high level, as well as performing at the Sydney Opera House
- Brothers are Simon, Scott and Lachlan
- His mother, Cathy, is a teacher, while his father, David, is an aircraft engineer
- Favourite city is Sydney, which he loves coming home to after lots of travelling
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|40
|Born
|20 September 1984
|Birth place
|Sydney, New South Wales
|Lives
|Sydney, New South Wales
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Vernon Cheung