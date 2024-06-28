Gadecki achieves lifelong dream by qualifying at Wimbledon 2024

Olivia Gadecki was lost for words after winning her final round qualifying match at Wimbledon 2024.

"I am kind of speechless," an emotional Gadecki told tennis.com.au after securing a coveted main-draw spot with a hard-fought 7-5 4-6 6-3 victory against France's Elsa Jacquemot.

"I'm feeling a lot of things, but I'm mostly feeling really proud of myself right now."

The 22-year-old from the Gold Coast needed two hours and 48 minutes to overcome world No.151 Jacquemot.

"I just competed," Gadecki said after battling a tricky opponent, as well as challenging windy conditions, in an intense final-round encounter.

"I told myself that 'I can do and to believe in myself. I've done the work and I've been in these situations quite a few times, so I deserve to play in the main event' and that pushed me."

After losing in the final qualifying round at Wimbledon last year, today's victory was extra sweet.

"It means so much to me," world No.177 Gadecki said.

"You really work for these moments and to be able to walk through those gates (at the All England Lawn Tennis Club) being in the main draw is something I've dreamt about for my whole life. I'm just really proud of myself."

Gadecki has fond memories of staying up late to watch Wimbledon on television when she was growing up, dreaming of one day being there herself.

"The time difference was always a tricky one," she related. "Mum wouldn't be happy with us staying up late and watching, so we'd almost have to quietly do it.

"I've always wanted to play there and to be that person on the telly."

Set to soon realise that dream, Gadecki expects her family back in Queensland will be excitedly staying up late to watch when she make her main-draw debut.

"The roles have kind of reversed. It's very exciting," said Gadecki, who scored an impressive top-100 win to eliminate sixth seed Maria Timofeeva in the opening round earlier this week.

This marks the second time that Gadecki has completed a successful Grand Slam qualifying campaign, matching her effort at last year's US Open.

Gadecki, who joins compatriots Daria Saville and Ajla Tomljanovic in the women's singles field at this year's championships, will learn who her first-round opponent is tomorrow.

"Honestly, I don't really mind who I play," she said. "Everyone deserves their spot. It's just another opportunity to test my abilities and enjoy the moment."

Gadecki was the sole Australian winner on the final day of play in the women's qualifying singles competition, with Talia Gibson and Maddison Inglis both falling at the final hurdle.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, final round

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d Elsa Jacquemot (FRA) 7-5 4-6 6-3

[1] Katie Volynets (USA) d Talia Gibson (AUS) 6-0 6-1

Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) d [Alt] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-4 6-2

