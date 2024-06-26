Walton scores first tour-level win in Mallorca

Mallorca, Spain

Adam Walton has come alive on grass this week in Mallorca, beating former world No.45 Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets to progress to the last 16 in Mallorca.

The Queenslander avenged his loss to Hanfmann just last week in Halle qualifying, winning 7-5 6-2 to set up a second-round clash with fellow qualifier Paul Jubb of Great Britain.

Should Walton win that, and countryman Rinky Hijikata beat Ben Shelton, they would meet in an all-Australian quarterfinal at the 250-level grass-court tournament.

Yet regardless of what transpires from here, this has already been a breakthrough week in many ways for Walton.

His win over Hanfmann marks his first victory in an ATP main-draw match, and after going 0-3 on grass this season, he qualified for the main draw in Mallorca and has now won three straight matches to appear in the last 16.

Currently ranked 107th, he has risen to No.101 in the ATP live rankings, having peaked at world No.95 in May.

He is set to contest Wimbledon next week, the first time he has directly entered a Grand Slam main draw on the strength of his own ranking.

Aussies in action - Mallorca

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[Q] Adam Walton (AUS) d Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 7-5 6-2

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [1] Ben Shelton (USA)

[Q] Adam Walton (AUS) v [Q] Paul Jubb (GBR)

Eastbourne, UK

Australians enjoyed a strong start in the doubles tournament at Eastbourne, with Matt Ebden, John Peers and Max Purcell all progressing to the quarterfinals.

No.3 seeds Ebden and Peers, playing together for the first time since 2022, saw off Nicolas Mahut and Skander Mansouri 6-1 6-4.

They will face American pairing Austin Krajicek and Mackenzie McDonald for a place in the semifinals.

Purcell, partnering Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori, got past Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury when the top seeds retired early in the second set.

Purcell and Ruusuvuori will next play Harri Heliovaara - another Finn - and Brit Henry Patten and could meet Ebden and Peers in the semis if both teams progress.

Purcell also remains alive in the singles, along with countryman Aleksandar Vukic; they are scheduled to play their second-round matches on Wednesday (local time).

Aussies in action - Eastbourne

RESULTS

Men's doubles, first round

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) d Nicolas Mahut (FRA)/Skander Mansouri (TUN) 6-1 6-4

Max Purcell (AUS)/Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) d [1] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) 6-7(3) 2-2 ret.

Men's singles, first round

Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) d [Q] James McCabe (AUS) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[LL] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [3] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Austin Krajicek (USA)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v Harri Heliovaara (FIN)/Henry Patten (GBR)

