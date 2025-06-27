Hon reaches Wimbledon main draw, Joint through to Eastbourne semis

After seven attempts, Priscilla Hon has finally secured a place in the Wimbledon main draw, saving five match points to defeat Canadian rising star Victoria Mboko.

Hon's triumph was one of four Australian victories on the final day of qualifying in Roehampton, with Talia Gibson, James McCabe and Alex Bolt also advancing. This marks the first time in three years that four or more Australians have made the trip from Roehampton to Wimbledon.

At Eastbourne, Maya Joint continued a strong day for Australians on grass when she reached the semifinals following a victory over Anna Blinkova 6-4 7-5.

The win marked the 19-year-old's third semifinal of 2025, each on different surfaces following Hobart on hard court and Rabat en route to her maiden WTA title on clay.

She faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Friday for the chance to become the first Australian woman in 32 years to reach the final of the traditional Wimbledon lead-up event.

At Roehampton, Hon was on the verge of defeat at 5-6 in the second set when Mboko held three match points. Undeterred, the Queenslander mounted a stunning comeback, saving five match points in total and forcing a tiebreak, which she won.

Riding the momentum in front of a packed Show Court 1, Hon then dominated the deciding third set to complete an extraordinary turnaround 4-6 7-6(4) 6-1.

"Honestly, right now I'm pretty lost for words, especially when I didn't think I was going to win the match," Hon explained.

"I definitely feel like I've gotten better in these situations and obviously played quite a few now and I've got the experience."

It was a performance that spoke not just to her talent, but to years of resilience, persistence, and self-belief. With her back against the wall, Hon was not unaware of how many match points she was able to save.

"Apparently, I was down five match points, but I only remember three of them. I was just trying to think point-by-point and somehow, I got the win," she said. " I served really well in that game (at 6-5) to come back, and that's what got me through."

Talia Gibson also showed her resilient side, saving a match point at 5-3 in the third set, to progress to her first Wimbledon main draw. On the brink of defeat, Gibson won the next four games to claim proceedings 6-4 3-6 7-5.

"I'm still a little bit in shock but just incredibly, incredibly happy with my performance today and just to get through qualifying for the first time in a Slam is a good feeling," she said. "I was really trying to visualise and put myself in the position to feel like this is something I could do this year. I'm lost for words and just incredibly happy that I could actually do it."

In men's singles action, James McCabe qualified for the Wimbledon main draw on his first try, stunning the No.5 seed Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera in a tough four-set battle.

McCabe stepped up with big serving and brave shot-making in the tiebreaks, which helped decide the match.

"Before these last two weeks, I think I'd lost 11 tiebreaks in a row - so now it's going the right direction and I'm just glad it's coming together now," McCabe said. "It was just an absolute unreal experience."

Earlier on Thursday, Alex Bolt cruised to his fourth Wimbledon campaign, defeating Spaniard Martin Landaluce 6-1 6-2 6-4.

The final day of qualifying enhanced Australia's main draw tally to 17.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON QUALIFYING DAY 5

RESULTS:

Men's qualifying singles, final round

James McCabe (AUS) d [5] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera (CHI) 4-6 6-3 7-6(5) 7-6(7)

Alex Bolt (AUS) d Martin Landaluce (ESP) 6-1 6-2 6-4

[16] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) d Li Tu (AUS) 3-6 6-3 6-4 6-4

Women's qualifying singles, final round

[24] Talia Gibson (AUS) d [10] Solana Sierra (ARG) 6-4 3-6 7-5

[30] Priscilla Hon (AUS) d [6] Victoria Mboko (CAN) 4-6 7-6(4) 6-1

[17] Diane Parry (FRA) d Emerson Jones (AUS) 6-2 6-2

EASTBOURNE

Women's singles, quarterfinals

Maya Joint d (AUS) d Anna Blinkova 6-4 7-5

