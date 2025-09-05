- Biography
Biography
Singles champion
Australian 1936, 1940, 1948
Doubles champion
Australian 1936-40, 1946-50
French 1935
Wimbledon 1935, 1950
United States 1939
Davis Cup
1933-1939, 1946, 1948
Best known as one half of the successful doubles duo Bromwich-Quist, Adrian Quist was a talented singles player as well, winning three Australian titles. Between 1936 and 1950, Quist won 10 successive Australian doubles titles – a record that stands. The last eight he won with John Bromwich, while the first two were secured with Don Turnbull. With an all-court game and sharp volleys, Quist was an important member of Australia’s Davis Cup team. He performed heroically in the 1939 championship team, winning the doubles with Bromwich to keep Australia alive and then winning his reverse singles in five sets against American great Bobby Riggs.
Statistics
Key statistics
Born
|23 January 1913
|Birth Place
|Medindie, South Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Australian Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1998
|International Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1984