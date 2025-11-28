Rising Aussies: Novak Palombo

Few Australians have accomplished what Novak Palombo has accomplished at such a young age.

The 13-year-old became one of three Australians to win the Orange Bowl last December, before competing in the 14/u Wimbledon invitational in July.

Most recently, Palombo won the 14/u De Minaur Tour Junior Finals and was nominated for Male Junior Athlete of the Year at the Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 8 December. He would become the youngest recipient of the award in its 15-year history should he win.

In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior players, Palombo reflects on his Orange Bowl victory and details his ambition to follow in the footsteps of his namesake, Novak Djokovic.

Tennis.com.au: What are your memories of watching Wimbledon?

Palombo: I remember every year waking up early in the morning, trying to see matches before they finish. A memory of mine is watching Djokovic win another Wimbledon title. I felt very happy. I really like him and he's my favourite player.

Why is Novak Djokovic your favourite player?

I like his game style. I like how he never gives up on the court, gives great effort and always goes for everything.

How did you get into tennis?

When I was younger, I just tried lots of sports, and when I played tennis, I really liked it, so I continued to play it.

What's the best piece of advice that you've received on a tennis court?

My best piece of advice is quite normal. Just go for every ball, don't give up and give great effort on the court, and have a great attitude.

Aside from Djokovic are there any other inspirations in your life?

My parents have taken a lot of time, spent a lot of money on my tennis, and have helped me and supported me. I am also inspired by my coaches from Victoria, they've also really helped me, and I'm really thankful for them and hope I do them proud.

What did it mean, not only to compete at the Orange Bowl, but also to win the tournament?

When I went to the Orange Bowl, I wasn't expecting much. I knew I was going to play all the best 12-and-unders around the world. Every match I had confidence and a good attitude, and I was very positive and went through all my matches one by one. I ended up making it to the final, had a four-hour match, played really well and ended up winning it. I was very happy!

What’s your long-term tennis goal?

My long-term goal is to win the Australian Open and become world No.1.

What does the Australian Open mean to you?

Because I'm from Melbourne, and there’s a Grand Slam in Melbourne, and I've been there many times. I wish I could win it.

How would it feel to have that Aussie crowd behind you?

I would have so much joy. Hopefully, my family and all my coaches are there to support me.

