Biography

On Court

  • Winner of the 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships in 2018
  • Represented Australia at the 2018 ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in the Czech Republic
  • Two-time winner of the Eddie Machin Award, a Tennis Queensland honour that recognises the best junior regional athlete of the year
  • Coached by Bruce Rayner since age five
  • Favourite shot is his powerful forehand

Off Court

  • Grew up in Maryborough, Queensland

Statistics

Key statistics

Age21
Born15 January 2004
Birth PlaceMaryborough, QLD
PlaysRight-handed