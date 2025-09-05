- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Winner of the 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships in 2018
- Represented Australia at the 2018 ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in the Czech Republic
- Two-time winner of the Eddie Machin Award, a Tennis Queensland honour that recognises the best junior regional athlete of the year
- Coached by Bruce Rayner since age five
- Favourite shot is his powerful forehand
Off Court
- Grew up in Maryborough, Queensland
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|21
|Born
|15 January 2004
|Birth Place
|Maryborough, QLD
|Plays
|Right-handed