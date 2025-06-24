2025 Australian Teams Championships: Joint champions declared for 11/u and 13/u events

For the first time in the event's 42-year history, joint winners have been declared in each of the team events at the 2025 11/u and 13/u Australian Teams Championships held at KDV Sports on the Gold Coast.

The championships came to an early conclusion after persistent rain forced the cancellation of all finals matches. As a result, joint winners were announced, recognising the performances of those who advanced to the finals.

The joint winners included:

11/u Rod Laver Cup (Boys)

Queensland - Lennox Kelly, Hudson Hoogsteden, Rafe Croll

Victoria - Oliver Baker, Gavy Dhindsa, Maximiliam Weis

11/u Margaret Court Cup (Girls)

Victoria - Darcy Basist, Scarlett Lucaci, Lola Fromberg

New South Wales - Maria Gabrys, Stephanie Larkin, Lara Fallet

13/u Sproule Stephens Trophy (Boys)

Victoria - Novak Palombo, Christopher Manton, Thaadhie Karunanayake

Queensland - Christian Joseph, Ryan Bolger, Zayd Joosab

13/u Mary Hawton Trophy (Girls)

Queensland - Ava Garner, Lucy Page, Cleo Taylor

South Australia - Lara Wu, Nahla Salley, Licia Wang

CHAMPIONS GALLERY: Meet the winners of the 2025 11/u and 13/u Australian Teams Championships

Final Placings - 11/u Events

11/u Boys - Rod Laver Cup 11/u Girls - Margaret Court Cup QueenslandVictoria VictoriaNew South Wales New South WalesSouth Australia QueenslandNew Zealand Western AustraliaNew Zealand Western AustraliaACT Pacific OceaniaACT Pacific OceaniaTasmania Tasmania South Australia Northern Territory

Final Placings - 13/u Events

13/u Boys - Sproule Stephens Trophy 13/u Girls - Mary Hawton Trophy VictoriaQueensland QueenslandSouth Australia New South WalesNew Zealand New South WalesNew Zealand Western AustraliaACT Western AustraliaACTVictoria Pacific OceaniaSouth Australia Pacific Oceania Tasmania Tasmania Northern Territory Northern Territory

