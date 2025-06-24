2025 Australian Teams Championships: Joint champions declared for 11/u and 13/u events

Joint winners have been announced for the 2025 11/u and 13/u Australian Teams Championships for the first time after a rain-affected final day.

Tuesday 24 June 2025
Tennis Australia
Gold Coast, QLD

For the first time in the event's 42-year history, joint winners have been declared in each of the team events at the 2025 11/u and 13/u Australian Teams Championships held at KDV Sports on the Gold Coast.

The championships came to an early conclusion after persistent rain forced the cancellation of all finals matches. As a result, joint winners were announced, recognising the performances of those who advanced to the finals.

The joint winners included:

11/u Rod Laver Cup (Boys)

Queensland - Lennox Kelly, Hudson Hoogsteden, Rafe Croll

Victoria - Oliver Baker, Gavy Dhindsa, Maximiliam Weis

11/u Margaret Court Cup (Girls)

Victoria - Darcy Basist, Scarlett Lucaci, Lola Fromberg

New South Wales - Maria Gabrys, Stephanie Larkin, Lara Fallet

13/u Sproule Stephens Trophy (Boys)

Victoria - Novak Palombo, Christopher Manton, Thaadhie Karunanayake

Queensland - Christian Joseph, Ryan Bolger, Zayd Joosab

13/u Mary Hawton Trophy (Girls)

Queensland - Ava Garner, Lucy Page, Cleo Taylor

South Australia - Lara Wu, Nahla Salley, Licia Wang

CHAMPIONS GALLERY: Meet the winners of the 2025 11/u and 13/u Australian Teams Championships

Final Placings - 11/u Events

11/u Boys - Rod Laver Cup11/u Girls - Margaret Court Cup
QueenslandVictoriaVictoriaNew South Wales
New South WalesSouth AustraliaQueenslandNew Zealand
Western AustraliaNew ZealandWestern AustraliaACT
Pacific OceaniaACTPacific OceaniaTasmania
TasmaniaSouth Australia
Northern Territory

Final Placings - 13/u Events

13/u Boys - Sproule Stephens Trophy13/u Girls - Mary Hawton Trophy
VictoriaQueenslandQueenslandSouth Australia
New South WalesNew ZealandNew South WalesNew Zealand
Western AustraliaACTWestern AustraliaACTVictoria
Pacific OceaniaSouth AustraliaPacific Oceania
TasmaniaTasmania
Northern TerritoryNorthern Territory

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!