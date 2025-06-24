2025 Australian Teams Championships: Joint champions declared for 11/u and 13/u events

For the first time in the event's 42-year history, joint winners have been declared in each of the team events at the 2025 11/u and 13/u Australian Teams Championships held at KDV Sports on the Gold Coast.
The championships came to an early conclusion after persistent rain forced the cancellation of all finals matches. As a result, joint winners were announced, recognising the performances of those who advanced to the finals.
The joint winners included:
11/u Rod Laver Cup (Boys)
Queensland - Lennox Kelly, Hudson Hoogsteden, Rafe Croll
Victoria - Oliver Baker, Gavy Dhindsa, Maximiliam Weis
11/u Margaret Court Cup (Girls)
Victoria - Darcy Basist, Scarlett Lucaci, Lola Fromberg
New South Wales - Maria Gabrys, Stephanie Larkin, Lara Fallet
13/u Sproule Stephens Trophy (Boys)
Victoria - Novak Palombo, Christopher Manton, Thaadhie Karunanayake
Queensland - Christian Joseph, Ryan Bolger, Zayd Joosab
13/u Mary Hawton Trophy (Girls)
Queensland - Ava Garner, Lucy Page, Cleo Taylor
South Australia - Lara Wu, Nahla Salley, Licia Wang
CHAMPIONS GALLERY: Meet the winners of the 2025 11/u and 13/u Australian Teams Championships
Final Placings - 11/u Events
|11/u Boys - Rod Laver Cup
|11/u Girls - Margaret Court Cup
|QueenslandVictoria
|VictoriaNew South Wales
|New South WalesSouth Australia
|QueenslandNew Zealand
|Western AustraliaNew Zealand
|Western AustraliaACT
|Pacific OceaniaACT
|Pacific OceaniaTasmania
|Tasmania
|South Australia
|Northern Territory
Final Placings - 13/u Events
|13/u Boys - Sproule Stephens Trophy
|13/u Girls - Mary Hawton Trophy
|VictoriaQueensland
|QueenslandSouth Australia
|New South WalesNew Zealand
|New South WalesNew Zealand
|Western AustraliaACT
|Western AustraliaACTVictoria
|Pacific OceaniaSouth Australia
|Pacific Oceania
|Tasmania
|Tasmania
|Northern Territory
|Northern Territory
