Adam Kellerman

On Court
- started playing tennis in 2006
- favourite surface is hard court
- member of Australia’s junior wheelchair tennis teams in 2007 and 2008, and in 2009 he made it onto the men’s team
- attended the University of Arizona, combining studies and tennis
- considers his coach, Mick Connell, as the most influential person on his career to date due to his knowledge and motivational skills
- aims to one day become the No.1 player in the world.
- in 2010 won the World Team Cup in Antalya, Turkey
- most memorable match came in January 2012 at the Sydney International – playing in front of friends and family (including his pacing father) against world No.6 Robin Ammerlaan, the then 61st-ranked Kellerman won in three sets.
- that victory helped him qualify for the London 2012 Paralympics, where he competed for Australia
- primary goals are to reach world No.1 and win a Paralympic gold medal
Off Court
- an active child, Kellerman couldn’t play sport for several years after developing cancer, until he discovered wheelchair tennis
- considers himself dedicated, focused, hard-working, caring and open-minded
- favourite place is the Blue Mountains
- ideal meal is pumpkin soup, followed by a salad with avocado and a piece of salmon
- if he wasn’t a wheelchair tennis player, would be a dietitian or nutritionist
- lists his heroes as David Hall, Novak Djokovic and his parents
Titles/Finals
Titles
2017 Australian National Wheelchair Tennis Championships
2015 Czech Open, Birmingham Classic Canada, Semana Guga Kuerten
2014 Queensland Wheelchair Tennis Open, Wroclaw Cup, Hilton Head Championships
2013 Wroclaw Cup
2012 USTA Desert Classic
2011 Southwest Desert Classic
2010 Yaffo Open, North Queensland Wheelchair Open
2009 Queensland Open, Tasmanian Open
2008 Polish Open
Finals
2015 Polish Open, Wroclaw Cup, Swiss Open Geneva, Hilton Head Championships
2013 Adelaide Open
2012 New Zealand Open, Austrian Open
2009 New Zealand Open, Newcastle Open
Statistics
Key statistics
Age
|34
|Born
|26 July 1990
|Birth Place
|Sydney, New South Wales
|Lives
|St Ives, New South Wales
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Mick Connell