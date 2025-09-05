Alison Bai

My tennis is getting better. I’ve got more experience, I know my body a little more and how to do things a bit better.

Alison Bai, 6 Jan 2020
Biography

On Court

  • began playing tennis at the age of six, encouraged by her aunt
  • knew she was good enough to pursue a professional career after representing the ACT in Bruce Cup at age 10
  • favourite surface is clay
  • representing Australia in the Optus Australian Junior Fed Cup Team in 2006 features among her career highlights
  • feels her game most closely resembles Li Na’s
  • Says Shuai Zhang is the toughest opponent she has ever faced
  • Wishes she could replay her quarterfinal match at the 2014 Margaret River Pro Tour event (lost to Japan’s Rika Ozaki 3-6 6-4 7-6(0))
  • Her dream tennis scenario would be victory over a top 10 player in a night match at Rod Laver Arena
  • Professional goal is to be the best she can be, with the aim of being a top 10 player

Off Court

  • enjoys catching up with friends, shopping, swimming and watching movies, her favourite of which is Sister Act
  • father is Jun Bai, a retired public servant while Alison’s mother, Alejandra Benedictors-Bai, died of breast cancer when Alison was 10
  • best piece of advice is to just keep going after it
  • her perfect day would involve breakfast at a nice cafe followed by a day of pampering (massage, nails), followed by a movie and a quiet dinner
  • would have been a lawyer if not a tennis player

Titles/Finals

Titles

2015 Mildura ITF

Finals

2018 Changsha ITF

2014 Mildura ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age35
Born18 January 1990
Birth PlaceCanberra, ACT
LivesCanberra, ACT
Height169 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachTony Roche

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2017475
2016412
2015323
2014562
2013436
2012691
2011607
2010436
2009577
2008497
2007498
2006850
2005982