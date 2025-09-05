Alison Bai

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- began playing tennis at the age of six, encouraged by her aunt
- knew she was good enough to pursue a professional career after representing the ACT in Bruce Cup at age 10
- favourite surface is clay
- representing Australia in the Optus Australian Junior Fed Cup Team in 2006 features among her career highlights
- feels her game most closely resembles Li Na’s
- Says Shuai Zhang is the toughest opponent she has ever faced
- Wishes she could replay her quarterfinal match at the 2014 Margaret River Pro Tour event (lost to Japan’s Rika Ozaki 3-6 6-4 7-6(0))
- Her dream tennis scenario would be victory over a top 10 player in a night match at Rod Laver Arena
- Professional goal is to be the best she can be, with the aim of being a top 10 player
Off Court
- enjoys catching up with friends, shopping, swimming and watching movies, her favourite of which is Sister Act
- father is Jun Bai, a retired public servant while Alison’s mother, Alejandra Benedictors-Bai, died of breast cancer when Alison was 10
- best piece of advice is to just keep going after it
- her perfect day would involve breakfast at a nice cafe followed by a day of pampering (massage, nails), followed by a movie and a quiet dinner
- would have been a lawyer if not a tennis player
Titles/Finals
Titles
2015 Mildura ITF
Finals
2018 Changsha ITF
2014 Mildura ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|35
|Born
|18 January 1990
|Birth Place
|Canberra, ACT
|Lives
|Canberra, ACT
|Height
|169 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Tony Roche
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2017
|475
|2016
|412
|2015
|323
|2014
|562
|2013
|436
|2012
|691
|2011
|607
|2010
|436
|2009
|577
|2008
|497
|2007
|498
|2006
|850
|2005
|982