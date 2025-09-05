Akira Santillan

australian-flag

Australia

active

He obviously got his revenge on me, so this time it’s time to get my revenge back.

Akira Santillan, 29 Jan 2015
Akira lines up a shot at the net

Biography

On Court

  • finished runner-up at the 2014 Roland Garros junior boys’ doubles event with Austrian Lucas Miedler
  • won biggest career title at the Winnetka Challenger in July 2017; attained career-high ranking of world No.144 later that season
  • won first pro title in five years at an ITF Futures event in Monastir, Tunisia in 2022, one of four Futures finals he reached that year
  • favourite thing about being a tennis player is travelling and playing other people around the world
  • first realised he was good enough to be professional when he began training and playing full time
  • tennis idols are Roger Federer and Carlos Moya; feels his game most closely resembles Federer
  • dream tennis scenario would be facing Roger Federer on Wimbledon’s Centre Court
  • loves the Australian Open for its great atmosphere
  • names Stefan Kozlov as the toughest opponent he’s ever faced
  • wishes he could replay the final of the junior French Open doubles event of 2014; he and partner Lucas Miedler lost 6-3 6-3 to Benjamin Bonzi and Quentin Halys
  • professional goals are to become world No.1 and to win all four Grand Slam titles

Off Court

  • favourite food is Japanese cuisine
  • enjoys playing PS3
  • perfect day would involve playing tennis and sleeping

Statistics

Key statistics

Age28
Born22 May 1997
Birth PlaceTokyo, Japan
LivesBrisbane, Queensland, Australia
Height176 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachMark Draper

Year-end ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2023390
2022394
2021330
2020279
2019253
2018334
2017145
2016216
2015616
20141419
20131799

Gallery