Biography
On Court
- finished runner-up at the 2014 Roland Garros junior boys’ doubles event with Austrian Lucas Miedler
- won biggest career title at the Winnetka Challenger in July 2017; attained career-high ranking of world No.144 later that season
- won first pro title in five years at an ITF Futures event in Monastir, Tunisia in 2022, one of four Futures finals he reached that year
- favourite thing about being a tennis player is travelling and playing other people around the world
- first realised he was good enough to be professional when he began training and playing full time
- tennis idols are Roger Federer and Carlos Moya; feels his game most closely resembles Federer
- dream tennis scenario would be facing Roger Federer on Wimbledon’s Centre Court
- loves the Australian Open for its great atmosphere
- names Stefan Kozlov as the toughest opponent he’s ever faced
- wishes he could replay the final of the junior French Open doubles event of 2014; he and partner Lucas Miedler lost 6-3 6-3 to Benjamin Bonzi and Quentin Halys
- professional goals are to become world No.1 and to win all four Grand Slam titles
Off Court
- favourite food is Japanese cuisine
- enjoys playing PS3
- perfect day would involve playing tennis and sleeping
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|28
|Born
|22 May 1997
|Birth Place
|Tokyo, Japan
|Lives
|Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
|Height
|176 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Mark Draper
Year-end ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|390
|2022
|394
|2021
|330
|2020
|279
|2019
|253
|2018
|334
|2017
|145
|2016
|216
|2015
|616
|2014
|1419
|2013
|1799
Latest news
Gallery
Akira Santillan Australian Open qualifying 2021
Akira Santillan competes against Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland in their round 1 match on court A in the Australian Open 2021 Men's qualifying .
Akira Santillan Australian Open qualifying 2022
Akira Santillan serving on day 2 of the Australian Open qualifying rounds at Melbourne Park
Akira Santillan Australian Open qualifying 2022
Akira Santillan in action on day 2 of the Australian Open qualifying rounds at Melbourne Park
Akira Santillan Australian Open qualifying 2021
Akira Santillan plays against Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland in their round 1 match on court A in the Australian Open 2021 Men's qualifying at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar
Akira Santillan Australian Open qualifying 2022
Akira Santillan plays on day 2 of the Australian Open qualifying rounds at Melbourne Park
