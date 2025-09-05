Li Tu

I think I’ve just been able to ride the confidence and the momentum of New York at the US Open into these few weeks and hopefully I can keep it going.

Li Tu, 2 Oct 2024
Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis aged six at the behest of his badminton coach.
  • Captured the Optus 12s Australian Championships and the Optus 12s Spring Nationals in 2008.
  • Member of Australia’s World Junior Tennis Competition team in 2010.
  • Made his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open Junior Championships in 2012.
  • Represented Australia in Junior Davis Cup in 2012.
  • Broke into the world’s top 700 in 2012.
  • Goal is to represent Australia in Davis Cup.
  • Favourite player is Roger Federer because he is so calm and able to pump himself up when needed.
  • Won 34 of 36 matches he contested at the UTR Pro Tennis Series in Australia in 2020 and early 2021.
  • Made his ATP debut in February 2021, losing in the opening round at the Melbourne Summer Series.
  • Awarded a main draw wildcard at Australian Open 2021, marking his first major appearance.

Off Court

  • Hobbies include playing soccer, listening to music and just hanging out with my friends and chatting.
  • Favourite meal is honey chicken.
  • Favourite music is R’n’B.
  • Studied marketing and commerce at the University of Adelaide.
  • Just before his 16th birthday, decided to focus on education rather than pursue a professional tennis career. His 2020 results at the UTR Pro Tennis Series inspired him to pursue a professional tennis career again at age 24.
  • Runs a coaching business (L2 Academy) in Adelaide.

Statistics

Age29
Born27 May 1996
LivesAdelaide, South Australia
PlaysRight-handed

