Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis aged six at the behest of his badminton coach.
- Captured the Optus 12s Australian Championships and the Optus 12s Spring Nationals in 2008.
- Member of Australia’s World Junior Tennis Competition team in 2010.
- Made his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open Junior Championships in 2012.
- Represented Australia in Junior Davis Cup in 2012.
- Broke into the world’s top 700 in 2012.
- Goal is to represent Australia in Davis Cup.
- Favourite player is Roger Federer because he is so calm and able to pump himself up when needed.
- Won 34 of 36 matches he contested at the UTR Pro Tennis Series in Australia in 2020 and early 2021.
- Made his ATP debut in February 2021, losing in the opening round at the Melbourne Summer Series.
- Awarded a main draw wildcard at Australian Open 2021, marking his first major appearance.
Off Court
- Hobbies include playing soccer, listening to music and just hanging out with my friends and chatting.
- Favourite meal is honey chicken.
- Favourite music is R’n’B.
- Studied marketing and commerce at the University of Adelaide.
- Just before his 16th birthday, decided to focus on education rather than pursue a professional tennis career. His 2020 results at the UTR Pro Tennis Series inspired him to pursue a professional tennis career again at age 24.
- Runs a coaching business (L2 Academy) in Adelaide.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|29
|Born
|27 May 1996
|Lives
|Adelaide, South Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|225
|2022
|210
|2021
|517
|2020
|–
Latest news
Gallery
Li Tu Wimbledon qualifying 2025
Li Tu during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Li Tu Brisbane International 2024
Li Tu plays Daniel Altmaier of Germany on court 6 at the 2024 Brisbane International
Li Tu Australian Open round 1 2025
Li Tu during round 1 on Court 7 at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Tu Saville Australian Open doubles 2025
Li Tu and Luke Saville during round 3 doubles on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Li Tu Wimbledon qualifying 2025
Li Tu in action during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
